NFL Quarterbacks Who Are on the Hot Seat in 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason has been filled with notable trades involving quarterbacks. Matt Ryan, Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson and Carson Wentz were all dealt during the first wave of free agency.

Hidden behind the sheer shock value of the trades themselves is the fact that they were largely precipitated by other quarterbacks failing to meet expectations.

The Washington Commanders wanted an upgrade over Taylor Heinicke and dealt for Wentz. The Indianapolis Colts weren't happy with their first year of the Wentz experiment and replaced him with Ryan.

The Cleveland Browns didn't believe that Baker Mayfield was true franchise-quarterback material and traded for Watson. The Denver Broncos felt the same about 2019 second-round pick Drew Lock and replaced him with Wilson.

One can debate whether any of these quarterbacks got a fair shake, but the reality is that franchises are no longer willing to be overly patient with the game's most important position. Mayfield is still with the Browns, but he will soon become the third first-round quarterback from the 2018 class to be gone from the team that drafted him.

The cycle is going to continue, and you'll find a look at seven quarterbacks who enter 2022 on the hot seat below. Each situation is unique, but these players all face the possibility of being replaced next year. Though they certainly have plenty to prove in 2022, second-year players like Zach Wilson, Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence were not included.