1 Free Agent Still on the Market Who Can Help Each NFL Team in 2022

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

Following the initial burst of signings around the NFL, the 2022 free-agent market has slowed to a crawl.

However, it's not because the remaining group is unimpressive. Potential starters like defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, cornerback Stephon Gilmore and safety Tyrann Mathieu—who recently said it'll "be a while" before he signs a contract—are among the unsigned players.

In short: All 32 teams are still exploring free agency.

Right now, the looming 2022 NFL draft presents a timing obstacle. Teams may prefer a rookie for certain vacancies, while low- and mid-tier players may be patient to wait until the draft ends to reassess the best opportunities for regular snaps.

But as the draft approaches, each franchise has an intriguing fit to address a current need on the roster.