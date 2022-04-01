Bleacher Report Expert Consensus 2022 Free-Agency Awards

0 of 8

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

We're about a fortnight into the 2022 free-agency period.

And it has been unlike any we have ever seen.

It's not just a matter of the big-money signings, although there have been plenty of those. Edge-rusher Von Miller got $20 million per season from the Buffalo Bills. Wide receiver Christian Kirk received $18 million per year from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tackle Terron Armstead's deal with the Miami Dolphins averages $15 million.

Then there are the trades. My oh my, the trades.

Arguably the two best wideouts in the NFL were both sent packing. A handful of starting quarterbacks swapped teams, including a three-time Pro Bowler, a former MVP and a signal-caller with a Super Bowl win on his professional resume.

It was an unprecedented flurry of wheeling and dealing.

There are still plenty of players still looking for homes, but given all the activity that has already taken place we have a pretty good idea of which teams have improved, which players have benefitted the most from a change in scenery and which clubs wish they could turn back the clock and get a do-over.

With that in mind, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Maurice Moton and Brent Sobleski and NFL editors Ian Kenyon and Wesley O'Donnell have gathered to offer their takes on the best (and worst) of free agency in 2022.