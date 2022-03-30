NCAA Women's Tournament 2022: Odds, Bracket Ahead of Final Four

3 of 3

Stanford will look to make it back-to-back titles in 2022, but to accomplish that feat, it will have to find a way to defeat a Paige Bueckers-led UConn team that is looking for its first title in six years.

The Cardinal are coming off a game in which they had 20 turnovers against Texas, played the style the Longhorns wanted them to and still managed to emerge from the Elite Eight with a nine-point win. They cannot afford the same kind of performance against a UConn team that has not lost since early February and is coming off a double-overtime thriller against North Carolina State.

The Huskies have been dominant on the defensive side of the ball since their most recent loss. They have allowed 50 points or more in just two games during that stretch, a stat that plays into their favor against the 27th-ranked Cardinal.

Add to that what is sure to be an emotion-filled game for Bueckers, who returns to her hometown of Minneapolis for the game. The Huskies star is healthy after missing considerable time earlier in the season and would love to lead her team to the final and, potentially, deliver head coach Geno Auriemma his first title since 2016.

Stanford has the experience, having returned eight of its nine best players from last season's national championship triumph. Head coach Tara VanDerveer has led the Cardinal since 1985, save for the 1995-96 season when she coached the U.S. to Olympic gold, has three national titles to her name and knows what it takes to prepare her players to be their best in big-game situations.

The team will have to shoot better than the 37.3-percent it managed against Texas if it wants to advance to its second consecutive final.

