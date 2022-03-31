B/R NHL Roundtable: 3 Under-the-Radar Teams That Can Win the Stanley Cup

B/R NHL Roundtable: 3 Under-the-Radar Teams That Can Win the Stanley CupMarch 31, 2022
We debated the favorites for the Stanley Cup last week. This week, we're looking at the plucky underdogs.
Sure, most folks are on the Carolina Hurricanes' or Colorado Avalanche's bandwagon, but what about the teams that have been lying in the weeds for most of the season? Take the Pittsburgh Penguins, for example. Both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin have missed time due to injury this season, but would you really bet against them in a seven-game series?
Or how about the Minnesota Wild? They have one of the best young talents in the NHL in Kirill Kaprizov and have added one of the best big-game goalies in the league at the trade deadline in Marc-Andre Fleury.
Read on to find out what our writers' takes are on this year's Stanley Cup underdogs, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments below.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Everyone in southern Ontario knows.
On May 2, it will have been 55 years since the Toronto Maple Leafs last lifted the Stanley Cup.
In their 32 postseason appearances since then, exactly zero have yielded a return trip to the brink. Only five have even ended in the final four, most recently in 2001-02.
Lest anyone forget, there have been precisely zero series wins of any kind since 2003-04.
However, these are not your grandfather's Maple Leafs.
These Maple Leafs are loaded, averaging the third-most goals per game (3.68) and recording the most productive power play (29.3 percent).
They also have standout individuals in Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner and Morgan Rielly.
All of these factors legitimize the idea that they could contend this spring.
What they'll need to make it more than fantasy, though, are two things: good goaltending and good fortune.
The former is the domain of Jack Campbell, who's nearly back from a rib injury that's shelved him since March 8. His struggles immediately before the hiatus—four or more goals allowed in nine of 15 appearances—are well-known, but so should his numbers in stints No. 1-25, which placed him second in wins (17), first in goals-against average (1.87) and second in shutouts (4) among full-time netminders.
What he (and the team as a whole) needs is a good break or two.
Something other than the John Tavares injury that helped sabotage a 3-1 series lead last spring. Something other than an opposition goalie as hot as Montreal's Carey Price was while allowing just six goals in Games 5-7. Something other than an empty building without the fan energy that can sometimes move the needle enough to make a difference.
Get them through the first round with some luck, and watch the talent take it from there.
—Lyle Fitzsimmons
Pittsburgh Penguins
Under normal circumstances, the Pittsburgh Penguins would be a legitimate favorite to win the Stanley Cup. Their biggest problem isn't that they aren't a quality team—it's just that there are a handful of other squads that are demonstrably better.
The Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning represent real challenges in the Eastern Conference, and while the Boston Bruins aren't as deep as they've been in years past, they still sport a strong roster. Yet, in an NHL where there are few constants, the Penguins' core group of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are one.
And until the most tenured trio in league history is either broken up or retired, it'd be foolish to totally overlook them come playoff time. Crosby might not be able to take over an entire series like he used to, but this is still one of the best centers in professional hockey.
Among the 49 lines who have spent 225 minutes or more together this season, Crosby's unit with Jake Guentzel and Evan Rodrigues ranks sixth in expected goals for percentage, according to MoneyPuck.com.
The trade for Rickard Rakell was one of the best at the deadline and gives Pittsburgh the top-six scoring depth they've lacked behind that first line. Tack on one of the best penalty kills in the league and a goaltender in Tristan Jarry, who is seventh in the NHL in goals saved above expected, and you have all the ingredients needed for a miraculous run.
A leader with ice in his veins in Crosby? Check. A goalie who can steal a game early in a series? Check. Scoring depth and a strong top-four defensive unit? Check and check.
If another team can knock out either Tampa or Florida, suddenly the way to the Stanley Cup Final looks a lot less treacherous for this veteran team that has seen and been through it all.
—Franklin Steele
Boston Bruins
Despite having the NHL's best record in 2020 and finishing 10th overall last season, the Boston Bruins failed to advance beyond the second round in both postseasons.
Those early playoff exits, combined with the Bruins' spending most of this season holding the first Eastern Conference wild-card spot, suggest they'll be an underdog entering the 2022 postseason. However, there are several reasons why they could emerge as Stanley Cup champions.
For starters, the Bruins have been red-hot, going 27-10-3 since Jan. 1 and 14-4-2 in their last 20.
The Bruins accomplished most of that impressive run without an established top-pairing left-side defenseman. They addressed that need by acquiring Hampus Lindholm from the Anaheim Ducks and signing him to an eight-year contract extension. With Lindholm skating alongside Charlie McAvoy, the Bruins have a duo that should match up well against any club.
Since Tuukka Rask's retirement on Feb. 9, Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman have handled goaltending duties. They lack Rask's playoff experience but have proven to be a solid tandem that could surprise in the postseason. Swayman has emerged as the better of the two, winning 19 of 31 games played with a 2.24 goals-against average, a .920 save percentage and three shutouts.
The Bruins have also spread their scoring more throughout their top-two lines, dropping leading scorer David Pastrnak to the second line alongside left wing Taylor Hall and center Erik Haula. They've looked good in recent weeks, providing the Bruins with two dangerous offensive lines.
Last—but by no means least—are the experience, leadership and skills of captain Patrice Bergeron and left winger Brad Marchand. Bergeron, 36, remains among the league's elite two-way players. With 47 points in 58 games, he could again be a finalist for the Frank J. Selke Trophy. Marchand, 33, has 66 points in 55 games and remains a pesky scoring threat whenever he's on the ice
Despite the Bruins' strong second half, they'll be overshadowed by the top teams in the conference once the playoffs start. However, it would be a mistake for any opponent to take them lightly. The Bruins possess the depth of talent and experience to stage another run for the Cup.
—Lyle Richardson