B/R NHL Roundtable: 3 Under-the-Radar Teams That Can Win the Stanley Cup

1 of 3

Everyone in southern Ontario knows.

On May 2, it will have been 55 years since the Toronto Maple Leafs last lifted the Stanley Cup.

In their 32 postseason appearances since then, exactly zero have yielded a return trip to the brink. Only five have even ended in the final four, most recently in 2001-02.

Lest anyone forget, there have been precisely zero series wins of any kind since 2003-04.

However, these are not your grandfather's Maple Leafs.

These Maple Leafs are loaded, averaging the third-most goals per game (3.68) and recording the most productive power play (29.3 percent).

They also have standout individuals in Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner and Morgan Rielly.

All of these factors legitimize the idea that they could contend this spring.

What they'll need to make it more than fantasy, though, are two things: good goaltending and good fortune.

The former is the domain of Jack Campbell, who's nearly back from a rib injury that's shelved him since March 8. His struggles immediately before the hiatus—four or more goals allowed in nine of 15 appearances—are well-known, but so should his numbers in stints No. 1-25, which placed him second in wins (17), first in goals-against average (1.87) and second in shutouts (4) among full-time netminders.

What he (and the team as a whole) needs is a good break or two.

Something other than the John Tavares injury that helped sabotage a 3-1 series lead last spring. Something other than an opposition goalie as hot as Montreal's Carey Price was while allowing just six goals in Games 5-7. Something other than an empty building without the fan energy that can sometimes move the needle enough to make a difference.

Get them through the first round with some luck, and watch the talent take it from there.

—Lyle Fitzsimmons