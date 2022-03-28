NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 2022: Monday Elite 8 Bracket Odds, Picks

2 of 3

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

It's no surprise that the Bridgeport Region has come down to the top two seeds. NC State has had a tremendous season, losing only three games, while UConn typically fares well in March, with head coach Geno Auriemma consistently leading deep tournament runs.

The Wolfpack cruised through the first two rounds before running into No. 5 seed Notre Dame in the Sweet 16 round. That ended up being a competitive game with a back-and-forth finish, as NC State pulled out a 66-63 win to avoid getting upset.

The Huskies were not tested as much in their most recent victory. They took on No. 3 seed Indiana in the previous round, and they notched a 75-58 victory in a game they led by as many as 20 points.

So even though NC State is the higher seed, UConn is the betting favorite. And that's not a surprise. The Huskies have been expected to be a top contender for the national title since the beginning of the tournament.

The UConn hype won't stop now, either. It is a talented team with a balanced lineup, and that was evident against Indiana, when its five starters each scored at least nine points, with four tallying 10 or more. The Huskies backcourt of senior Christyn Williams and sophomore Paige Bueckers is difficult to stop when they are both knocking down shots.

So feel confident betting on UConn to cover the 4.5-point spread. While things could still be close in the fourth quarter, the Huskies will prove that they are the better team by pulling away and seeing out another victory in impressive fashion.

Prediction: UConn wins and covers the spread.