MLB Spring Training 2022: Latest Injury and Notable Fantasy News

Steve Helber/Associated Press

Peter Gammons of The Athletic reported that Boston ace Chris Sale will be out until at least May after suffering a stress fracture in his right rib cage. The injury occurred during a live batting practice at Florida Gulf Coast University back in February.

Sale has not been available consistently to the Red Sox in recent years, thanks to injury-plagued campaigns. He has pitched just over 50 innings for the club since 2019 and was looking to get back to the ace he had been prior to Tommy John surgery.

If there is a silver lining in regards to the injury, it is that Sale has not pitched more than 200 innings for any club since 2017. Missing at least the first month or so of the season will, hopefully, mean he has a little extra in him in time for the postseason, should the Red Sox emerge from a loaded NL East division.

They will need Sale to be at his best to compete against the big bats in pursuit of a World Series title that eluded them a season ago.

Sale ended the 2021 season showing flashes of the pitcher who was once considered one of the best in the game. He only pitched 42.2 innings but went 5-1 in six starts, had an ERA of 3.16 and showed some of his trademark velocity in the process.

Sale is a solid addition late in any fantasy draft, especially if managers are confident he will pick up where he left off at the end of last season. The fractured rib cage can be a tricky injury, though, and hang around longer than expected.

Fantasy Pros ranks Sale at No. 41 among pitchers, a drop of 22 spots from where he was initially ranked. If nothing else, it indicates FP believes the injury will have some sort of effect on his fantasy value, even if it is availability.

The upside is certainly there, and the later you can pick him up, the better. For now, playing it safe is the best option rather than taking an unnecessary risk and getting burned by it.