NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 2022: Saturday Sweet 16 Bracket Odds, Picks

Mitch Alcala/Associated Press

Both No. 1 seeds competing on Friday, South Carolina and Stanford, won their respective games to start the Sweet 16 round of the 2022 NCAA women's basketball tournament, which means there are two No. 1 seeds left on the board trying to avoid a major upset on Saturday.

First up is NC State, who will have to face the offensive firepower of Notre Dame.

The Wolfpack lost 69-66 to the Fighting Irish back in February, so they'll have to have a much better game this time around to avoid being the first No. 1 to fall.

Then there's the Louisville matchup with No. 4 Tennessee, who have overachieved without their best player Jordan Horston since she went down with a fractured left elbow five weeks ago.

South Dakota (No. 10) is playing the role of Cinderella at this point, looking to continue their unexpected run with a win over Michigan (No. 3).

Here's a quick look at Saturday's Sweet 16 schedule with odds and picks.