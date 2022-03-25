NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 2022: Odds, Picks for Sweet 16 Bracket

0 of 4

Gerry Melendez/Getty Images

It's no surprise that all four No. 1 seeds have reached the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA women's basketball tournament, or that numerous No. 2 and No. 3 seeds have made it this far. The event has traditionally been dominated by the top teams in the country.

However, there are a few surprise schools still in the bracket. Creighton and South Dakota have each reached the Sweet 16 as No. 10 seeds, while No. 6 seed Ohio State is also still alive. Could one or more of these teams now make it to the Elite Eight?

We'll find out over the next two days, as the women's tourney will resume with four Sweet 16 matchups on Friday, followed by four more on Saturday. The teams that reach the Elite Eight will then play on Sunday or Monday with berths in the Final Four on the line.

Here's a look at the full Sweet 16 schedule, along with odds and picks for each game.