NCAA Tournament 2022: B/R Expert Predictions for Women's Sweet 16

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 5 North Carolina

Friday, March 25, at 7 p.m. on ESPN

The Big Question: Can South Carolina figure out its struggles on offense?

South Carolina is vulnerable. There, I said it.

We previously lauded this Dawn Staley team as perhaps her best ever, but since then, the Gamecocks haven't been playing to their potential. South Carolina has depth, but that doesn't mean this team has balance.

The most glaring issues begin with a lack of consistency in its backcourt offense. In the first two rounds, starting guards Zia Cooke and Destanni Henderson haven't scored in double digits and have shot at maximum 33 percent. Besides Cooke's 15-point performance against Kentucky in the SEC Championship Game, this is the new normal for the Gamecocks backcourt.

Players to Watch: South Carolina's Zia Cooke vs. UNC's Kennedy Todd-Williams

If Cooke can find her way out of her shooting and scoring slump, a more balanced attack will open up the paint for Aliyah Boston. But she'll most likely be guarded by North Carolina's big guard in Kennedy Todd-Williams, who at 6'0" has made offense very difficult for her opponents. She held Arizona's star point guard Shaina Pellington to just three points in the Tar Heels' decisive win over the Wildcats.

Todd-Williams is no slouch on offense, either. She was North Carolina's top scorer in Tucson, putting up 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting and adding five assists.

No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Creighton

Friday, March 25, at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2

The Big Question: Which team can create and hit threes?

When will the Cinderella story end for Creighton? Or, does it have to?

Its win against Iowa didn't come as a great shock. Iowa's lack of defensive intensity and discipline was predictably its downfall against the Bluejays' efficient three-point attack.

But creating open three-point looks and outrebounding a team with more length and a better defense will be tough. The Bluejays won't be able to just focus on WNBA prospect Ashley Joens as they did with Caitlin Clark. The Cyclones have other shooters in Emily Ryan, Lexi Donarski and Joens' younger sister Aubrey.

Players to Watch: Iowa State's Ashley Joens vs. Creighton's Lauren Jensen

Joens is one of the few top WNBA draft prospects remaining in the tournament, and she's her team's best player and leader. Keep an eye on how she uses her left elbow to liberally create space, as she did against Georgia.

A team like Creighton, with less size than Georgia, should allow Joens to operate freely. The Bluejays will need to force the Cyclones to beat them with anyone but Joens.

Jensen's heroics could continue. As her team's second-best three-point shooter overall but best three-point shooting starter, she scored 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting, including three triples in the win against Iowa. She also recorded seven rebounds, which might be a more difficult feat against Iowa State.

Predictions

South Carolina and North Carolina will be more competitive than people expect. But ultimately Aliyah Boston will likely have a better game than she did against Miami, which allows the Gamecocks to slide by the Tar Heels.

Creighton matched up so well against its previous opponent in Iowa because of Iowa's less disciplined defense. The Cyclones have a similar identity to the Bluejays, as both teams create three-point shots at a high clip. But the difference here is the Cyclones have a defensive rating of 84.7, according to Her Hoop Stats. They are ranked 42nd in the country and should put more pressure on the Bluejays' most consistent shooters.

South Carolina will prevail, but danger lurks when looking ahead. The team's Achilles' heel is a high-powered defensive backcourt and outside shooting, which the Louisville Cardinals could have if guard Hailey Van Lith continues scoring better than 20 points per game and shooting over 47 percent from the field.