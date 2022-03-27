Final Takeaways from MLB's Wild Free-Agent and Trade Season

0 of 8

With the free-agent market picked clean and the trade market not exactly buzzing, it seems safe to close the book on what's been a wild 2021-22 offseason for Major League Baseball.

So much happened that it's not easy to take stock of it all, but we thought we'd share what we're taking away from baseball's latest hot-stove season.

Certainly the biggest event happened in early March, when MLB and the MLB Players Association agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement following a 99-day lockout. There's plenty to take away from that alone, but we more so focused on what can be learned from all the player movement that went down.

We figure there are eight things worth talking about, starting with just how much money was flying around.