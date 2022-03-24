MLB Spring Training 2022: Highlighting Most Impressive Pitchers and Hitters

0 of 3

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

After months of lockout-induced uncertainty, Major League Baseball is back. So is spring training, and while we have only seen a handful of exhibitions unfold, some players have managed to separate themselves already.

Kansas City Royals outfielder Edward Olivares, for example, has hit .700 through four games and 10 plate appearances with zero strikeouts. His strong play has been part of a positive preseason for the Royals, who haven't been to the playoffs since winning the World Series in 2015.

The Royals hold a Grapefruit League-best 4-0 record.

The spring standouts haven't just shone on the plate, either. San Francisco Giants right-hander Logan Webb has thrown 10 strikeouts with a 1.80 ERA in five innings of action. The 25-year-old, who made his major league debut in 2019, looks set to be an integral part of San Francisco's rotation this season.

Let's dive into some of the biggest performers of 2022 spring training thus far.