MLB Spring Training 2022: Highlighting Most Impressive Pitchers and Hitters

MLB Spring Training 2022: Highlighting Most Impressive Pitchers and HittersMarch 24, 2022
After months of lockout-induced uncertainty, Major League Baseball is back. So is spring training, and while we have only seen a handful of exhibitions unfold, some players have managed to separate themselves already.
Kansas City Royals outfielder Edward Olivares, for example, has hit .700 through four games and 10 plate appearances with zero strikeouts. His strong play has been part of a positive preseason for the Royals, who haven't been to the playoffs since winning the World Series in 2015.
The Royals hold a Grapefruit League-best 4-0 record.
The spring standouts haven't just shone on the plate, either. San Francisco Giants right-hander Logan Webb has thrown 10 strikeouts with a 1.80 ERA in five innings of action. The 25-year-old, who made his major league debut in 2019, looks set to be an integral part of San Francisco's rotation this season.
Let's dive into some of the biggest performers of 2022 spring training thus far.
Edward Olivares, CF, Kansas City Royals
Olivares may be staking his claim to a permanent spot on the Royals roster this season. The 26-year-old made his major league debut with the San Diego Padres in 2020 and was optioned to the minors eight times last season.
However, he has been one of the offensive stars of spring training. He leads all qualifying hitters in batting average, has two home runs, four runs batted in and four runs with no strikeouts. His slugging percentage (1.600) also leads all qualifying hitters.
It's early, but Olivares looks to be a vastly improved batter heading into the 2022 season.
"We've got data that validates what we're seeing," Royals manager Mike Matheny said, per Lynn Worthy of the Kansas City Star. "The ball is coming off his bat harder, even in batting practice, at a consistent level. It means he's getting stronger. He's figuring out how to stay through the ball a little better and use his lower half, maintain his lower half so he can have the kind of power to go to the opposite field."
Olivares appeared in 39 games for Kansas City last season, hitting .238 in 101 plate appearances. If he continues to progress as he has this spring, Olivares should be in store for a breakout campaign.
Logan Webb, SP, San Francisco Giants
Webb had his breakout campaign last season. The sinker and slider specialist went 11-3 as a starter, logged 158 strikeouts and posted another 17 strikeouts in the postseason. Webb also earned a place in baseball history near the end of the regular season.
During San Francisco's regular-season finale, Webb hit his first career home run. It would be the last home run hit by a pitcher before this year's universal implementation of the designated hitter.
Webb's success in 2021 may be just the start of things to come.
"To see his success last year was pretty incredible," Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman said, per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area. "He's somebody that wants to learn, he's always adapting and changing. I think he's going to have an incredible career."
While Webb hasn't seen a ton of work this spring, he's been phenomenal. In five innings, he's allowed just three hits, one run and three walks while striking out 10 batters.
2021 was a breakout year for Webb. 2022 could be even more special.
Gleyber Torres, 2B, New York Yankees
Like Olivares and Webb, New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres is off to a fast start in spring training. The 25-year-old recently avoided arbitration and inked a new one-year deal with the club.
New York's decision to re-sign the two-time All-Star is looking like a smart one.
Through nine at-bats, Torres has an on-base percentage of .727, six hits, one home run, three runs scored and just a single strikeout.
Torres struggled as New York's shortstop and was cold as a slugger over the past two seasons. After knocking 62 home runs in 2018 and 2019—both All-Star campaigns—Torres has just 12 since. However, Torres is back at second base and worked to refine his mechanics with hitting coach Dillon Lawson in the offseason.
"I didn't hit too many balls in the air, just too many ground balls," Torres said, per Dan Martin and Greg Joyce of the New York Post.
The Yankees would undoubtedly love to see Torres return to his All-Star form in 2022. So far, the arrow is pointing up.