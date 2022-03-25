Fantasy Baseball 2022 Rankings: Deep Sleepers, Hidden Gems to Target

0 of 3

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Opening Day of the 2022 MLB season is less than two weeks away.

Do you have your fantasy baseball draft priorities sorted out yet?

Of course you don't, because no matter how much draft preparation you've done to this point, there's always more work to do. More articles to read. More numbers to analyze. More decisions to second-guess.

After all, that's what brought you here, right? Let's not waste any time, then, and jump right into our Top 30 points league rankings and two of our favorite late-round sleepers to target.