Tyreek Hill Trade Leaves Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa No Excuses in 2022

Every NFL offseason contains at least a few surprises, but the 2022 offseason has been different. The number of star players that have been traded over the past several weeks is jaw-dropping.

The most recent of those blockbusters came Wednesday, when the Miami Dolphins sent a package of five picks to the Kansas City Chiefs for star receiver Tyreek Hill, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Dolphins also handed him a four-year, $120 million extension with $72.2 million guaranteed, per Rapoport and Pelissero.

The trade ostensibly launches the Dolphins into consideration as a legitimate threat to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East. Coupled with the other moves that they've made as of late, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will have zero excuses if he can't lead them to the playoffs this upcoming season.

The Dolphins are making an enormous commitment to Hill both in terms of draft capital and money. But from an on-field production standpoint, it isn't difficult to see why they did so.

Hill has eclipsed 1,100 receiving yards in four of his six NFL seasons to date, and he has hauled in 56 touchdown catches over that span. He has also topped 85 receptions three times, including a career-best 111 catches in 2021.

Playing with superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes for most of his career certainly didn't hurt, but Hill may inspire more dread in opposing defensive backs than any other vertical threat in the league. He'll now become the anchor for a Dolphins pass-catching corps that is suddenly looking formidable.

Jaylen Waddle, whom Miami took sixth overall in last year's draft, broke the NFL rookie record with 104 receptions last season. Coincidentally, Dolphins wide receivers coach Wes Welker compared Waddle to Hill while speaking with reporters last month:

"I think it's acceleration. Especially like when he gets a ball in my hand. We've got the ball in his hands, it's kind of Tyreek Hill-ish, how he's just able to get that ball and really burst out of it. A little bit different body types and stuff. But I kind of that's what came to mind whenever I was kind of watching him coming to Alabama and seeing him on film here."

Having one Hill on the roster is a problem for opponents. Having two is abjectly terrifying.

The Dolphins also have veteran wide receiver DeVante Parker, who topped 1,200 receiving yards and hauled in nine touchdowns in 2019. They signed former Dallas Cowboys wideout Cedrick Wilson to a three-year, $22.1 million contract last week as well. And they franchise-tagged tight end Mike Gesicki, who ranked inside the top five at his position in both targets and receptions last season.

But wait, there's more!

After ranking 30th in the league in rushing last year, the Dolphins invested in a thunder-and-lightning dual upgrade at running back in free agency, signing San Francisco's Raheem Mostert and Arizona's Chase Edmonds. They also bolstered their offensive line, which Pro Football Focus ranked last in the league in 2021, with the additions of Pro Bowl offensive tackle Terron Armstead and veteran guard Connor Williams.

At this point, Tagovailoa appears to be the only thing that can hold the Dolphins offense back in 2022.

The 2020 No. 5 overall pick hasn't been terrible in his two seasons as Miami's quarterback. The southpaw from Alabama has won 13 of his 21 career starts and completed nearly 68 percent of his passes last season.

But he hasn't been especially good, either. Tagovailoa has only 27 touchdown passes over those 21 starts, 10 interceptions, fewer than 200 passing yards per game and a passer rating of just 88.8.

Still, new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said in a recent episode of Good Morning Football that he's confident better days are ahead for Tagovailoa (h/t Nick Patra of NFL.com):

"I'm really excited moving forward because the guy has some skills that I think are untapped. I think it's important that you empower the quarterback with the rest of the players around him and the scheme you bring forth. So, I think his best days are in front of him. And that's a really cool piece of the process to be part of as a coach."

While McDaniel's words say one thing, the team's actions say another.

The Dolphins nearly traded for Deshaun Watson last year. This offseason, they signed Teddy Bridgewater, who started 14 games for the Denver Broncos last year.

During his introductory press conference with the Dolphins, Bridgewater hemmed and hawed when asked whether he was brought in to back up Tagovailoa or potentially supplant him:

"Honestly, man, that's a conversation I'd rather keep in-house. It's a unique opportunity for me, for this organization and I'm happy that I could be a part of it this season. I'm going to be the best version of Teddy that I can be, helping the way that I know how to help, being genuine and still giving my all to this game."

Most pundits still expect Tagovailoa to be the Week 1 starter in Miami. But with each passing day, his margin for error appears to be shrinking.

That isn't a bad thing, though. If Tagovailoa can't succeed with the supporting cast that the Dolphins have placed around him in 2022, then he just might not have the goods.

Miami has a bright young offensive mind calling the plays in McDaniel. The team's offensive line should be light-years better with Armstead at left tackle and Williams at left guard. Provided they stay healthy, Edmonds and Mostert should give Miami a respectable rushing attack. The passing game is now loaded, including a genuinely frightening one-two punch in Hill and Waddle.

The Dolphins have put Tagovailoa in position to succeed. If he doesn't, that'll be on him.