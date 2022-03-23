Winners and Losers of NFL's Blockbuster Tyreek Hill Trade

1 of 7

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

This is tremendous news for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has yet to establish himself as the clear-cut answer in Miami.

Tagovailoa has shown flashes, and he does have a 13-8 record as a starter. However, he has also struggled to push the ball downfield—he ranked 23rd in adjusted yards per attempt last season—and with efficiency. Through 23 games, Tagovailoa has a good-not-great passer rating of 88.8.

With a supporting cast that features Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki, Cedrick Wilson, Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert and Hill, Tagovailoa has no excuses. The Miami offense is loaded, and the QB should be able to finally break through as an above-average signal-caller.

If he doesn't, it's probably not going to happen in Miami.

The addition of Hill also benefits new head coach Mike McDaniel. As the San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator, McDaniel frequently kept defenses off balance with creative play calls, designed receiver runs and other offensive trickery.

In Hill, McDaniel has a player who has been an All-Pro receiver and an All-Pro return specialist. The playbook in Miami is about as wide open as it can get.