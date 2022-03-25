2022 NFL Free Agency: Which Teams Lost the Most Talent?

0 of 7

James Gilbert/Getty Images

During NFL free agency, it can become difficult to keep up with all the news around the league.

While focusing on what your favorite team is doing and keeping an eye on star movement, you might be missing the rest of the story.

Don't worry, friends, that's why we're here.

Roster turnover happens every offseason. Naturally, as some franchises gain an impressive cast of talent, others watch a handful of key contributors head elsewhere. Although the latter group still has time to improve the roster, these franchise have lost the most talent and not yet replaced those players.

Players who re-signed with their previous team are not included. The focus is on new signings and releases, plus any trades that emerged after the free-agency window officially began. Teams are listed in alphabetical order.