2022 NFL Free Agency: Which Teams Lost the Most Talent?March 25, 2022
During NFL free agency, it can become difficult to keep up with all the news around the league.
While focusing on what your favorite team is doing and keeping an eye on star movement, you might be missing the rest of the story.
Don't worry, friends, that's why we're here.
Roster turnover happens every offseason. Naturally, as some franchises gain an impressive cast of talent, others watch a handful of key contributors head elsewhere. Although the latter group still has time to improve the roster, these franchise have lost the most talent and not yet replaced those players.
Players who re-signed with their previous team are not included. The focus is on new signings and releases, plus any trades that emerged after the free-agency window officially began. Teams are listed in alphabetical order.
Atlanta Falcons
Key losses: QB Matt Ryan (trade), WR Russell Gage, Edge Dante Fowler Jr., LB Foye Oluokun, LS Josh Harris
Key gains: QB Marcus Mariota, Edge Lorenzo Carter, CB Casey Hayward
Not a great stretch for the Atlanta Falcons.
Early in free agency, Russell Gage left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Foye Oluokun bolted to the Jacksonville Jaguars. In the process of not acquiring Deshaun Watson, the Falcons effectively ran off Matt Ryan and created a financial nightmare.
"Yeah, we're taking it on the chin this year," Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said of Ryan's $40.5 million cap hit, per team reporter Tori McElhanney. That preposterous dead-money number—though it may be beneficial in future years to absorb it now—will prevent moves of consequence this offseason.
Expectations for Atlanta will be awfully low in 2022.
Chicago Bears
Key losses: RB Damien Williams, WR Allen Robinson, WR Jakeem Grant, OG James Daniels, OT Alex Bars, DT Bilal Nichols, S Deon Bush, P Pat O'Donnell
Key gains: WR Byron Pringle, OG Lucas Patrick, EDGE Al-Quadin Muhammad, DT Justin Jones
Are the Chicago Bears in a better position today than at the beginning of free agency? That answer is a strong no.
Now, Bears fans aren't necessarily upset at what's happened so far. The roster, as constructed in 2021, wasn't a real playoff contender. Allen Robinson is the only undisputed high-end player who signed elsewhere this offseason (and the Khalil Mack trade happened before the free-agency window).
Still, the Bears lost a bunch of production and basically found replacement-value players at best. Chicago is experiencing the very beginning stage of a rebuild under new general manager Ryan Poles.
Dallas Cowboys
Key losses: WR Cedrick Wilson, OT La'el Collins (released), OG Connor Williams, EDGE Randy Gregory
Key gains: WR James Washington, EDGE Dante Fowler Jr.
Six months in the future, the perception of what the Dallas Cowboys have done in March may feel reasonably different. Or, who knows, we might've been correct right away.
What, uh—what exactly are you doing, Dallas?
Along with sending Amari Cooper to Cleveland, the Cowboys allowed La'el Collins to seek a trade before releasing him. Cedrick Wilson and Connor Williams both landed with the Miami Dolphins, and Randy Gregory ultimately headed to the Denver Broncos.
James Washington can replace Wilson, and Dante Fowler Jr. should be a rotational piece. But, so far, that's it.
Green Bay Packers
Key losses: WR Davante Adams (trade), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, OG Lucas Patrick, OT Billy Turner (released), EDGE Za'Darius Smith (released), P Corey Bojorquez
Key gains: DT Jarran Reed, P Pat O'Donnell
The good news is Aaron Rodgers decided to return, so the Green Bay Packers retain their spot as the NFC North favorite.
However, that elusive second Super Bowl in Rodgers' tenure also feels a bit farther away.
Green Bay cut both Za'Darius Smith and Billy Turner for cap savings and shipped All-Pro wideout Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Lucas Patrick went to the Bears in free agency. Their departures opened four significant vacancies, and the Packers haven't truly filled any of those spots.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling also left for the Kansas City Chiefs. While he seems overvalued in free agency, MVS nonetheless was a core piece of Green Bay's receiving group for the past four seasons.
Los Angeles Rams
Key losses: WR Robert Woods (traded), OG Austin Corbett, EDGE Von Miller, DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, CB Darious Williams, P Johnny Hekker (released)
Key gains: WR Allen Robinson
No stress, Los Angeles Rams fans. Your favorite team just won a Super Bowl. That drastically reduces the sting here, right?
Seriously, bask in that championship. General manager Les Snead has continually made out-of-the-ordinary moves—often sacrificing draft picks for established players—in pursuit of a Super Bowl win, and that mindset paid off during the 2021 season.
Useful, too, because the Rams are kinda stuck now. As they attempt to negotiate an extension with star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, they're pretty limited in cap space.
The positive angle is Los Angeles remains a contender even after these departures—and Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent, as well. Still, the talent lost far outweighs what the Rams have gained.
New Orleans Saints
Key losses: LT Terron Armstead, S Marcus Williams
Key gains: DL Kentavius Street, S Marcus Maye
Two of 2022's best free agents—Terron Armstead and Marcus Williams—had played their entire nine- and five-year careers, respectively, on the New Orleans Saints.
Neither of them will be returning.
Armstead signed with the Dolphins, and Williams chose the Baltimore Ravens. No single addition could replace what the Saints lost, even with the acknowledgment Marcus Maye is a fine player and will slide into Williams' starting spot.
New Orleans has money to spend, but the earliest window of free agency has been unkind.
Seattle Seahawks
Key losses: TE Gerald Everett, OL Jamarco Jones, LB Bobby Wagner (released), CB D.J. Reed
Key gains: G Austin Blythe, Edge Uchenna Nwosu, DT Quinton Jefferson
The rough part is the Seattle Seahawks are still here despite the Russell Wilson trade happening before the free-agency window.
And it might get worse.
Though the Seahawks could re-sign Duane Brown and/or Brandon Shell in the coming days, they might lose both starting offensive tackles in addition to All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner, starting corner D.J. Reed and tight end Gerald Everett. Also, backup O-lineman Jamarco Jones joined the Tennessee Titans.
At this point, "uninspiring" is a kind description of Seattle's offseason.