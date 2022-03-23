Fantasy Baseball Picks 2022: Sleepers to Target Deep in Your Draft

0 of 3

Chris Bernacchi/Getty Images

It wasn't always clear we would get to this point, but here we are.

Baseballs are cracking, gloves are popping and hot dogs are being devoured as soon as concession stands can crank them out.

Major League Baseball is back, which means fantasy baseball is back too.

With Opening Day set for April 7, we're in the heart of fantasy baseball draft season, so let's keep the preparations going by spotlighting three of our favorite late-round sleepers.