Fantasy Baseball 2022 Rankings: Highlighting Top Prospects to Target

Kelsey Grant/Getty Images

Bobby Witt Jr.'s arrival in the Kansas City Royals lineup has been one of the most anticipated debuts in Major League Baseball.

And the 21-year-old fueled that hype by hitting 33 home runs between Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha in 2021.

Witt has a chance to make the Royals' Opening Day roster, which is why he should be the No. 1 prospect to target in fantasy baseball drafts.

The infielder may be better prepared to make an instant impact because of the success he had over the last two years in the minors and the extra time he had in spring training this season.

Witt isn't the only top prospect to target in fantasy baseball drafts, but he will be the most coveted option.