5 Teams That Did the Best Business at 2022 NHL Trade Deadline

After winning the Presidents' Trophy last season, the Colorado Avalanche again have the best record (45-13-5) in the NHL. General manager Joe Sakic could have hibernated until April and still woken up with arguably the Stanley Cup favorite.

Why take the chance, though? The Avs suffered a somewhat unexpected second-round playoff exit in 2021, and other teams were making major additions.

The team's best move was capturing winger Artturi Lehkonen from the Montreal Canadians in return for defense prospect Justin Barron (a first-round pick in 2020) and a 2024 second-round pick. Barron has shown a lot of quality in the AHL this season and will likely be a solid top-four defenseman in Montreal down the line, but the future is now in Colorado, and it has defense covered long term

On the surface, Lehkonen isn't exciting, putting up just 13 goals and 16 assists in 58 games this season. That doesn't tell the full story, though. The Finn is one of the best possession-drivers in the NHL. He's an elite defensive winger and, on offense, creates a lot of turnovers, cycles the puck and gets to the net front with proficiency.

He was a key member of the Montreal top line that shut down many All-Stars on the way to the Stanley Cup Final last season. And the best part? Lehkonen, on a $1.15 million contract, is just 26 and becomes a restricted free agent in the summer. Colorado will be able to re-sign him beyond this season or turn around and trade him to recover their expenditure.

The Avs also added solid shutdown defenseman Josh Manson from Anaheim for a second-round pick and depth prospect Drew Helleson, won a swap with the Minnesota Wild in which center Nico Sturm was acquired for Tyson Jost, and veteran defensive forward Andrew Cogliano was acquired from the San Jose Sharks for a fifth-round pick.

The Avalanche went from a team heavily reliant on its handful of top stars to one that is stacked in almost every nook of the roster. Their Stanley Cup case is that much stronger.