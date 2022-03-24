The NFL's 2022 All-Overpaid Free-Agency Team

0 of 9

As participants in a violent game, NFL players should capitalize on their earning power and cash in whenever possible. But we cannot ignore some of the head-scratching deals from free agency.

In 2022, the league salary cap went up to $208.2 million after a down year because of COVID-19-related financial losses. Several teams took advantage of the increase, overpaying players to fill needs or because of players' upsides.

Following the first wave of free agency, we've assembled the All-Overpaid team, which features a full roster of players who signed contracts that are not commensurate with their projected roles or production over the past few seasons.

In these bloated deals, you'll see a common theme with inflated values and guaranteed earnings.

Let's start with the quarterback position and work our way through the roster.