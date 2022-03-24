The NFL's 2022 All-Overpaid Free-Agency Team

The NFL's 2022 All-Overpaid Free-Agency TeamMarch 24, 2022
As participants in a violent game, NFL players should capitalize on their earning power and cash in whenever possible. But we cannot ignore some of the head-scratching deals from free agency.
In 2022, the league salary cap went up to $208.2 million after a down year because of COVID-19-related financial losses. Several teams took advantage of the increase, overpaying players to fill needs or because of players' upsides.
Following the first wave of free agency, we've assembled the All-Overpaid team, which features a full roster of players who signed contracts that are not commensurate with their projected roles or production over the past few seasons.
In these bloated deals, you'll see a common theme with inflated values and guaranteed earnings.
Let's start with the quarterback position and work our way through the roster.
QB: Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints
Contract: 2 years, $28 million ($21 million guaranteed)
Coming off a torn ACL with MCL damage, Jameis Winston signed the biggest deal among free-agent quarterbacks, which set off alarms about the pool of players at the position and the New Orleans Saints' investment.
On SiriusXM Radio (h/t Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith), The Athletic's Larry Holder said Taysom Hill, who suffered a Lisfranc injury in Week 18, wasn't in the team's quarterback discussion. The Saints paid Winston starter money anyway, which makes the contract a bit much for a player trying to turn his career around.
Last season, Winston posted gaudy passing numbers in a couple of games against the Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders, throwing for nine of his 14 touchdowns. On the other hand, he completed only 59 percent of his passes and eclipsed 226 yards once.
In fairness to Winston, he played with a depleted wide receiver unit that was without two-time All-Pro Michael Thomas (ankle surgery).
Winston played well through seven outings, but no other free-agent signal-caller signed for more than $8.2 million in guarantees (Tyrod Taylor).
Winston may have Thomas back, but Alvin Kamara's status remains unclear following his arrest for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Still recovering from a significant knee injury following an inconsistent campaign, Winston is an overpaid bridge quarterback.
RB: Chase Edmonds, Miami Dolphins
Contract: 2 years, $12.1 million ($6.1 million guaranteed)
As a three-down running back, Chase Edmonds should continue to flirt with 1,000 scrimmage yards in a season, but he could fall well short of that mark in 2022 because of the Miami Dolphins' crowded backfield.
The Dolphins also signed Raheem Mostert. He played five seasons with the San Francisco 49ers under Mike McDaniel, who served as the running game coordinator or offensive coordinator from 2017 to 2021.
Now the head coach of Miami, McDaniel may run a system similar to that of San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan with multiple running backs, which lessens the impact of each individual.
Thus far, the Dolphins have kept Myles Gaskin, who led the team in rushing last year with 612 yards. If Mostert makes a full recovery from a knee injury, Miami may field a three-man platoon at running back with Salvon Ahmed as the fourth contributor.
The group looks solid on paper, though the Dolphins didn't need to pay anyone $6.1 million in guarantees for a committee role. In terms of guaranteed money, Edmonds ranks 19th at the position.
WR: Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars
Contract: 4 years, $72 million ($37 million guaranteed)
With Christian Kirk and Zay Jones, the Jacksonville Jaguars have two overpaid wide receivers. The former takes precedence because of his contract value.
In his four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, Kirk filled a secondary role in the passing game behind Larry Fitzgerald and then DeAndre Hopkins. In 2021, he led the team in catches (77) and receiving yards (982), though Hopkins missed seven games with knee and hamstring injuries.
Kirk can play out wide and in the slot, and he's reliable with a 65.9 percent catch rate, but his new contract isn't fit for a No. 2 playmaker.
With Jacksonville, Kirk won't play behind a future Hall of Famer or a dominant go-to option. He's not, however, head and shoulders above his new teammates.
Unlike Kirk, Marvin Jones Jr. has eclipsed 1,100 receiving yards in a single campaign. Laviska Shenault Jr. has the same number of 58-plus-catch seasons (two).
Unless the Jaguars plan to feature Kirk, they spent a lot more on him than necessary.
TE: Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks
Contract: 3 years, $24 million ($16 million guaranteed)
The Seattle Seahawks will have a solid tight end duo, but they overpaid for the less productive player at the position.
The Seahawks traded quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster deal and acquired premium draft picks, defensive end Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant, who is on an impressive career trajectory. He's hauled in 170 passes for 1,905 yards and 10 touchdowns through three seasons. His contract carries a $2.2 million cap hit, which is great value for what he brings to the table.
On the flip side, the Seahawks invested too much in Will Dissly, who signed a contract that ranks 11th among tight ends in guarantees, which means he's locked in for more cash than most starters at the position.
While Seattle can afford to spend a few extra million on a No. 2 tight end because of Fant's low-scale salary, Dissly's extension raised eyebrows. He hasn't recorded 25 catches or eclipsed 262 receiving yards in a season.
Though Dissly can supplement the team's run blocking on the perimeter, that quality doesn't command top dollar. He'll likely head into the campaign as the fourth pass-catching option in the offense behind DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Fant.
OL: Laken Tomlinson, New York Jets
Contract: 3 years, $40 million ($27 million guaranteed)
The New York Jets paid a premium for Laken Tomlinson, who earned his first Pro Bowl nod in 2021 with the San Francisco 49ers. Gang Green signed him to a top-dollar contract and runs the risk of misusing its high-end investment.
The Jets will move Tomlinson to right guard, per The Athletic's Connor Hughes, but they may have overestimated his capabilities. Though Tomlinson started all 52 of his games at the position at Duke from 2011 to 2014, he has lined up on the left side for seven seasons with the 49ers and Detroit Lions.
The Lions selected Tomlinson with the No. 28 pick in the 2015 draft, and he struggled through two years at left guard before developing into a viable starter with the 49ers. As he did early in his career, he may need an adjustment period for a move to the opposite side of the line.
The Jets not only hope Tomlinson can switch back, but they also need him to show his ability to thrive outside of Kyle Shanahan's system.
Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, who served as the 49ers' passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach from 2017 to 2020, may have some overlap with Shanahan's scheme, but that doesn't mean Tomlinson will fit in seamlessly.
If the Jets intended to keep Alijah Vera-Tucker at left guard, they should've signed a natural right guard or at least a player with significant pro experience at both interior positions instead of paying a premium for a veteran who hasn't shown much versatility.
DL: Harrison Phillips, Minnesota Vikings
Contract: 3 years, $19.5 million ($13 million guaranteed)
Based on talent alone, the Minnesota Vikings upgraded their interior defensive line, signing Harrison Phillips and releasing Michael Pierce. In 2021, the former had arguably his best season, while the latter missed nine games because of an elbow injury.
However, the Vikings paid too much for a run-stopping defensive tackle with limited starting experience. Last season, Phillips played a career-high 55 percent of snaps, logging a personal best in tackles (51) with four for loss, eight quarterback pressures and a sack.
As a two-down lineman with only 11 starts on his four-year resume, Phillips cashed in on somewhat of a breakout season. While he signed for a lucrative pay raise, the Vikings went overboard in their push to upgrade, adding a defender who doesn't provide much pocket pressure.
Foley Fatukasi, D.J. Jones and Sebastian Joseph-Day, who all signed deals with at least $16.5 million in guarantees, have posted strong numbers against the run with consistency or shown upside as interior pass-rushers. In terms of overall production, Phillips doesn't fit in that group, but his contract value suggests otherwise.
LB: Randy Gregory, Denver Broncos
Contract: 5 years, $70 million ($28 million guaranteed)
The Denver Broncos took a big risk with Randy Gregory on a sizable deal that moved him within the top 15 in contract value among edge-rushers.
Gregory has been suspended three times for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. Even if he avoids off-field issues, the 29-year-old has just 16.5 career sacks in 50 games, and he's yet to play more than 55 percent of snaps in a season.
Nonetheless, Denver signed Gregory to a contract that suggests he's going to play a full-time role rushing the quarterback off the edge opposite Bradley Chubb.
Denver competed with the Dallas Cowboys for Gregory, who spurned his former team after a dispute over salary-forfeiture language in his contract offer, per ESPN's Jeff Legwold and Ed Werder. The Broncos won the free-agent battle, but that victory came with a hefty price for a player who still has a lot to prove in an expanded role.
CB: Darious Williams, Jacksonville Jaguars
Contract: 3 years, $30 million ($18 million guaranteed)
The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Darious Williams to a deal that's tied for 21st among cornerbacks in contract value and 24th in guarantees, which is rich for his resume.
Over the past two years with the Los Angeles Rams, Williams has performed at the level of a solid No. 2, but he comes with a couple of concerns.
Williams had a breakout 2020 campaign with 14 pass breakups and four interceptions while allowing a 54.2 percent completion rate and 63.9 passer rating in coverage. In 2021, his numbers slipped: nine pass breakups, zero interceptions, a 62.0 percent completion rate and a 95.8 passer rating.
His coverage didn't fall off a cliff. He gave up 10.7 yards per completion, which was better than his marks in 2019 (13.1) and 2020 (13.5). With that said, he may have peaked two years ago under Brandon Staley, who fielded the No. 1 defense in points and yards allowed before accepting the Los Angeles Chargers' head coach job.
Furthermore, Williams may have issues against big receivers, especially in the red zone. After he allowed just two touchdowns in 2020, the 5'9", 187-pounder gave up four touchdown receptions last season. The Jaguars hope that number doesn't continue to trend in the wrong direction, though we shouldn't be surprised if offensive coordinators try to put Williams in disadvantageous positions inside the 20-yard line.
With a salary that ranks among those of the league's top-25 cornerbacks, Williams isn't a slam-dunk pickup.
S: Justin Reid, Kansas City Chiefs
Contract: 3 years, $31.5 million ($20.5 million guaranteed)
The Kansas City Chiefs had to make up for the probable loss of versatile defensive back Tyrann Mathieu, who is still available. Over the past three years, he lined up all over the secondary, but the club replaced him with a player who has clear limitations.
Justin Reid is at his best in center field, where he can read the quarterback and make plays on the ball. He's a less reliable tackler than Mathieu, which hurts his ability to support the run defense in the box and tackle out of the slot position.
Over the last two seasons, Reid has missed 25 tackles, or 14.4 percent of his attempts. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will likely move fellow safety Juan Thornhill around the secondary more than Reid to hide the latter's deficiencies.
Despite Reid's shortcomings, he ranks ninth among safeties in guarantees. The 25-year-old could improve his tackling technique, which may encourage the coaching staff to expand his responsibilities, but a high-end salary for a player at a non-premium position who needs notable tweaks puts him on the All-Overpaid free-agency team.
Salary information provided by Spotrac.com.
Maurice Moton covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter @MoeMoton.