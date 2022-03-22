Winners and Losers from the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline

0 of 7

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The run-up was interminable.

But once it arrived Monday, the NHL's annual trade deadline veered a bit closer to frantic.

The reigning Vezina Trophy winner was moved for the second time in eight months just ahead of the final bell, but truth told, much of the intrigue was sparked days before when the Florida Panthers loaded up with a pair of high-profile deals and the Boston Bruins plucked a coveted defenseman from the West Coast.

Monday's top-line buzz came courtesy of Marc-Andre Fleury, who was the league's best goaltender last season with the Vegas Golden Knights before heading to Chicago in a cost-cutting move over the summer.

He moves about 400 miles northwest to the Minnesota Wild this time around in exchange for a conditional draft pick. It's a second-round selection in the 2022 draft as of now but will transition to a first-rounder if the Wild reach the Western Conference Final and Fleury wins at least four games in the first two rounds.

The Blackhawks are retaining half of Fleury's salary in the final season of the three-year, $21 million pact he signed with Vegas in 2018.

"I think just a chance to be in the playoffs, a chance to get there, to battle to get there, to battle to go win," Fleury told TSN (h/t ESPN) "I think that's why we all play in the end. Also, a good fit for me with my family. They're going to stay in Chicago. And it's not too far away. And obviously [the Wild] have a great team. They're great defensively. They have a lot of big guys and they play well."

The Fleury deal highlighted the 30 made Monday before the window closed at 3 p.m. ET, following a stream of 20 other trades that came from March 1-20.

The activity prompted the B/R hockey team to get together for its annual transaction dissection party, which yielded a list of winners and losers from the prolonged deadline frenzy.

Take a moment to peruse our collection, and drop a viewpoint or two of your own in the comments.