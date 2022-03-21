NHL Trade Deadline 2022: End Time, Latest Rumors and PredictionsMarch 21, 2022
NHL Trade Deadline 2022: End Time, Latest Rumors and Predictions
It's been an eventful weekend around the NHL, with quite a few of the league's 32 teams making moves ahead of Monday's trade deadline.
With teams having until 3 p.m. ET to finalize their rosters for what they hope will be runs to the Stanley Cup, rumors continue to swirl. But even if no more major moves are made, there have already been enough to shake up the league for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.
Forward Claude Giroux was dealt from the Philadelphia Flyers to the Florida Panthers. Defenseman Hampus Lindholm left the Anaheim Ducks for the Boston Bruins. And Sunday saw many playoff contenders make depth moves to fortify their lineups.
Here's some of the latest trade buzz ahead of Monday afternoon's deadline.
Can Blackhawks, Wild Work Out Fleury Trade?
On Sunday, Marc-Andre Fleury took the net for the Chicago Blackhawks and had a tough showing. The 37-year-old goaltender allowed five goals on 31 shots in a loss to the Winnipeg Jets. But the reigning Vezina Trophy winner has a long track record of success, so could he still get traded Monday?
There have been numerous reports linking the Blackhawks goalie to the Minnesota Wild. But Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic broke down Sunday why there's the potential for a deal not to get done between the two sides.
"Chicago wants a first-round pick for Marc-Andre Fleury—at least they certainly did leading up to this weekend—and Bill Guerin, the GM of the Minnesota Wild, has said that he will not trade a first-round pick for a rental," LeBrun said on TSN's Insider Trading. "So I think the price is an issue here between Minnesota and Chicago, let alone what Marc-Andre Fleury may want to do, if it ever comes to that."
If a trade can be worked out, the Wild would have a strong goaltending duo with Fleury and Cam Talbot, which could set them up for postseason success. But with Fleury set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, it will be interesting to see whether Minnesota changes its view on trading high draft capital.
Whether it's the Blackhawks or the Wild who budge, the prediction here is that the sides work out a deal and Fleury heads to Minnesota, where he will get an opportunity to play for his fourth Stanley Cup.
Prediction: Fleury traded to Wild.
Will Domi Get Dealt by Columbus Before Deadline?
Over his first seven NHL seasons, Max Domi has played for three teams. And the 27-year-old forward could be on the move again Monday.
According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, there "seems to be some traction" regarding the Columbus Blue Jackets dealing Domi. Although Pagnotta noted there was "nothing imminent yet" on Sunday, he reported that the anticipation is that the forward will get traded before the deadline.
Domi has nine goals and 23 assists in 53 games this season, his second in Columbus. He spent his first three seasons in the league with the Arizona Coyotes before a two-year spell with the Montreal Canadiens.
Where could Domi get traded to this time? One fit could be the Washington Capitals, who would benefit from adding another solid offensive player to one of their middle lines. The Caps may be in eighth in the Eastern Conference, but they have won seven of their past nine games, and a Domi trade could help them to keep their recent momentum going.
Don't be surprised if Domi is heading to D.C. come 3 p.m. ET on Monday.
Prediction: Domi traded to Capitals.
Pair of Sharks Players Discussed in Trade Talks
Sitting 13th in the Western Conference, 10 points out of the final wild-card spot, the San Jose Sharks likely won't be heading to the playoffs. So it's not a surprise that several of their players have been mentioned in recent trade rumors.
LeBrun reported that San Jose goaltender James Reimer is "garnering interest" on the trade market, and while the Sharks may not move him, they are receiving calls from teams ahead of the deadline. The 34-year-old is under contract through the end of the 2022-23 season.
San Jose has also been taking calls regarding defenseman Jacob Middleton, according to LeBrun. However, LeBrun noted that "unless someone pays their price, he's a guy they value in their lineup and [are] happy to stick with him." Considering Middleton is only 26 and a restricted free agent this summer, it makes sense why the Sharks would want a strong return.
Although both Reimer and Middleton have been discussed in trade talks, it makes sense for San Jose to keep them for the 2022-23 campaign and beyond. Expect both to stay put because the Sharks' asking price won't be met.
Prediction: Reimer and Middleton stay with Sharks.