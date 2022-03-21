NHL Trade Deadline 2022: End Time, Latest Rumors and Predictions

1 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On Sunday, Marc-Andre Fleury took the net for the Chicago Blackhawks and had a tough showing. The 37-year-old goaltender allowed five goals on 31 shots in a loss to the Winnipeg Jets. But the reigning Vezina Trophy winner has a long track record of success, so could he still get traded Monday?

There have been numerous reports linking the Blackhawks goalie to the Minnesota Wild. But Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic broke down Sunday why there's the potential for a deal not to get done between the two sides.

"Chicago wants a first-round pick for Marc-Andre Fleury—at least they certainly did leading up to this weekend—and Bill Guerin, the GM of the Minnesota Wild, has said that he will not trade a first-round pick for a rental," LeBrun said on TSN's Insider Trading. "So I think the price is an issue here between Minnesota and Chicago, let alone what Marc-Andre Fleury may want to do, if it ever comes to that."

If a trade can be worked out, the Wild would have a strong goaltending duo with Fleury and Cam Talbot, which could set them up for postseason success. But with Fleury set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, it will be interesting to see whether Minnesota changes its view on trading high draft capital.

Whether it's the Blackhawks or the Wild who budge, the prediction here is that the sides work out a deal and Fleury heads to Minnesota, where he will get an opportunity to play for his fourth Stanley Cup.

Prediction: Fleury traded to Wild.