NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 2022: Odds, Picks for Sunday's Bracket

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

The first round of the 2022 NCAA women's basketball tournament is complete, and there are 32 teams remaining. But it won't take long for that number to get cut in half, with eight second-round matchups set for Sunday and eight more coming Monday.

The women's tourney hasn't featured any massive upsets. All of the Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 4 seeds were victorious in the opening round and will look to avoid getting knocked off in the second round.

There are a few underdogs alive in the bracket, though. No. 11 seeds Villanova and Princeton and No. 12 seeds Belmont and Florida Gulf Coast were among the surprise winners in the first round.

Here's a look at Sunday's second-round schedule, along with odds and picks for all eight matchups.