Every NFL Team's Smartest 2022 Offseason Decision so Far

0 of 32

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

The NFL offseason has turned into as much of an event as any Sunday full of games is. Between the coaching carousel, trades, free agency and the 2022 NFL draft, there are an endless number of storylines that emerge. The flurry of transactions for each team sets the stage for success or failure the following fall.

Planning is a key part of every franchise's process. Whether it's an owner itching for a new general manager and head coach, or a front office looking to upgrade a few starting spots, no competent leader has just a Plan A. Those that panic and rush their process are easily exposed once the games begin.

There have been bad moves made this offseason, between hirings and talent acquisitions, but many good ones as well. We're looking at every NFL team's smartest 2022 offseason decision thus far. Some franchises have already hit a home run via free agency, while others brought in an excellent executive or coaching candidate.

Let's dive into all 32 NFL teams and examine what has gone right since their offseason began.