Every NFL Team's Smartest 2022 Offseason Decision so Far
The NFL offseason has turned into as much of an event as any Sunday full of games is. Between the coaching carousel, trades, free agency and the 2022 NFL draft, there are an endless number of storylines that emerge. The flurry of transactions for each team sets the stage for success or failure the following fall.
Planning is a key part of every franchise's process. Whether it's an owner itching for a new general manager and head coach, or a front office looking to upgrade a few starting spots, no competent leader has just a Plan A. Those that panic and rush their process are easily exposed once the games begin.
There have been bad moves made this offseason, between hirings and talent acquisitions, but many good ones as well. We're looking at every NFL team's smartest 2022 offseason decision thus far. Some franchises have already hit a home run via free agency, while others brought in an excellent executive or coaching candidate.
Let's dive into all 32 NFL teams and examine what has gone right since their offseason began.
Arizona Cardinals: Keeping Kliff Kingsbury
The Arizona Cardinals haven't been active in free agency besides retaining veterans Zach Ertz and James Conner. While it was expected, losing Chandler Jones hurt terribly, and the limited flexibility in Arizona has left the team dependent on the draft for upgrades. Things could be worse, though, if the Cardinals had listened to critics and fired Kliff Kingsbury.
There's been valid concern over Kingsbury's performance over the second half of seasons. Dating back to his first year as head coach of Texas Tech in 2013, he's 42-20-1 from Games 1-7 but 17-45 for the rest of the season. That trend has continued in Arizona, as he's ended the last three years with a 2-7, 2-5, and 1-4 run.
Some of this is because Kingsbury is a young, developing coach. It's also because Arizona's roster suffered injuries and stopped overachieving. General manager Steve Keim must do a better job stocking the roster with depth and top-end talent for Kingsbury to succeed.
Atlanta Falcons: Signing Casey Hayward Jr.
The offseason drama with the Atlanta Falcons may be just beginning after the team failed to trade for Deshaun Watson. Until we see what happens with Matt Ryan, their smartest move has been their only notable one: signing veteran cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. The 32-year-old is coming off another excellent season and continues to age gracefully.
The Falcons have their eye on 2023 when they're slated to have more than $100 million in cap space. They're quite limited until then, both in terms of draft and cap flexibility. 2022 will be another rough year since this roster has very few difference-makers.
Hayward is a great veteran to have in a room full of young talent. He'll help A.J. Terrell, Richie Grant, Darren Hall, and Kendall Sheffield develop into their best selves.
Baltimore Ravens: Signing Marcus Williams
Baltimore was the first NFL team to embrace building up their pass defense over prioritizing trench talent. The Ravens added another big contract and immense young playmaker to their secondary when they signed safety Marcus Williams away from New Orleans. He signed a five-year, $70 million deal.
Williams joins young stars Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters in what is a scary group of ballhawks. The 25-year-old has 15 career interceptions and 38 pass breakups. He allowed New Orleans to play more single-high looks than most defenses could attempt, thanks to his rare range and instincts.
There's still a lot of work to be done in Baltimore. Replacing center Bradley Bozeman and restocking the defensive line will be critical to their 2022 success. We're also still waiting for a Lamar Jackson extension.
Buffalo Bills: Signing Von Miller
Buffalo was rumored to be hunting for a big fish before the start of free agency for good reason. This team was a mere 13 seconds away from inching closer to the Super Bowl, and one more impact player may have put them over the top. After seeing him return to MVP levels in the playoffs, the Bills had to make a great pitch to Von Miller.
Miller signed for six years and $120 million but is guaranteed for only three years and $53 million. That's an excellent number for both parties. Miller should age like DeMarcus Ware did and continue to be a threat to get to the quarterback well into his mid-30s.
The Bills have to be tickled that Josh Allen was a major draw for Miller. Miller turned down his beloved Broncos, hometown Cowboys, and the team he just won a Super Bowl with, the Rams, for the chance to play with Allen. It's hard to beat the impact of this signing.
Carolina Panthers: Adding Two Offensive Linemen
Despite Carolina's best efforts to land Deshaun Watson, their search continues for a franchise quarterback. He may come in the draft since the team lacks draft picks and cap space alike. In the meantime, Carolina did their best to bolster the offensive line with guard Austin Corbett and center Bradley Bozeman.
Both are solid additions considering their age (26 and 27) and level of upgrade from last year's starters. The 2021 offense had no chance to succeed because of the immense pressure that would penetrate the backfield seemingly every play. If the Panthers don't take a quarterback sixth overall in the 2022 NFL draft, they could still take a lineman.
Question marks at left tackle and left guard remain. It's hard to attract a star veteran quarterback when those question marks exist. However, the Panthers have quality blockers from center to right tackle.
Chicago Bears: Unloading Khalil Mack
Rarely are trades in the NFL considered win-win deals for both sides. However, when the Chicago Bears traded 31-year-old pass-rusher Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers for a 2022 second-round pick and 2023 sixth-rounder, it simply made sense. Chicago unloaded Mack's three-year, $63.9 million deal after he missed 10 games with a foot injury.
Mack's tenure in Chicago was terrific. In four years, he compiled 36 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, and countless highlights of him dominating blockers. His impact went beyond the raw numbers.
However, the Bears are revamping their roster and clearing off the cap sheet as the Justin Fields-era begins. New general manager Ryan Poles did well to get valuable assets for an aging player with a huge contract.
Cincinnati Bengals: Protecting Joe Burrow
The Cincinnati Bengals wasted zero time addressing the obvious flaw on their roster as they signed right guard Alex Cappa as soon as free agency opened. Cappa was then joined by Ted Karras, a solid center from New England. And the Bengals have been linked as a favorite for newly released right tackle La'el Collins from the Cowboys.
Retaining B.J. Hill and Jessie Bates III were also key moves from what was an improving Bengals defense in 2021, but the offensive line was the top priority. Cappa is a stout pass-blocker who raises the ceiling of the offensive line by himself.
The tandem of Hakeem Adeniji and Jackson Carman struggled so badly that Cincinnati had no choice but to meet the demands of one of the top three right guards available.
The possibility of adding Collins would almost transform this unit from a bottom-five group to one of the best. Cincinnati's offensive line coach, Frank Pollack, previously worked with Collins in Dallas throughout Collins' first three years in the league. The stars seem to have align perfectly for Joe Burrow.
Cleveland Browns: Trading for Deshaun Watson
The shocking announcement that the Cleveland Browns pulled off their Hail Mary pitch with Deshaun Watson sent reverberations across the NFL. The Browns were clearly unhappy with Baker Mayfield's level of play and reliability. Chasing Watson may have cost them Mayfield even if they failed, but the Browns were determined to upgrade on the mediocre veteran one way or another.
Landing Watson with a huge, fully guaranteed $230 million contract for first-round picks in 2022, 2023, and 2024, plus a third-round pick in 2023 and a fourth-round pick in 2024 was franchise-changing. Watson, 26 years old, may still be suspended by the NFL pending the 22 civil cases against him. But it's clear numerous teams were comfortable with their own investigations into the situation and a possible suspension.
Cleveland will have an electric roster once Watson is eligible to play, thanks to a revamped offense. Watson, Amari Cooper, Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, and David Njoku are a scary group of playmakers. More help could be on the way now that Watson is in town.
Dallas Cowboys: Keeping Both Coordinators
There haven't been a lot of positives for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. Retaining playmakers Dalton Schultz and Michael Gallup are helpful but expensive moves. Losing Amari Cooper, La'el Collins, and Randy Gregory is devastating.
The best and smartest move for the Cowboys came prior to any of this mess. They didn't panic when faced with the possibility of losing both offensive coordinator Kellin Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Both were in the running for head coaching gigs elsewhere.
If nothing else, the Cowboys will be well-coached and familiar with the staff in 2022. Maybe that helps their diminished roster compensate for the loss in star power with more consistency. Otherwise, more major changes are likely coming in 2023.
Denver Broncos: Trading for Russell Wilson
Not even two weeks ago, the Denver Broncos landed veteran quarterback Russell Wilson to end their long search for their next star. It feels longer than that thanks to how many big names have swapped teams since. But the AFC West, in particular, won't forget anytime soon as the competition level has dramatically risen.
Grabbing Wilson for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, Noah Fant, Drew Lock, and Shelby Harris was a good deal for both teams compared to what other quarterbacks have fetched. This team has been a quarterback away for the last few years, and Wilson was the most attainable passer on the market.
We'll find out quickly whether this roster is as ready to compete as most believe. Trading for Wilson was a no-brainer, but the division is historically deep. The 33-year-old is hoping to teach his younger adversaries in Kansas City, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas why savvy and experience matter.
Detroit Lions: Having a Modest Free-Agency
Sometimes free agency isn't for every team to come out blazing in. The rebuilding Lions could've taken the aggressive stance like the Jaguars but realized their best play was to sign role players. Their low-risk gamble on DJ Chark Jr. and value deals while re-signing Josh Reynolds, Charles Harris, and Tracy Walker III are perfect for this upstart team.
The draft will be the main source of talent for Detroit over the next two years. Finding defensive playmakers and a quarterback for the future are the focus. Recklessly spending money this offseason would have solved few problems considering the other holes on the roster. Detroit has maintained financial flexibility with short-term deals.
Head coach Dan Campbell now has an interesting decision to make with the No. 2 overall pick. He could add an impact defender or roll the dice on quarterback Malik Willis. The right choice—or avoiding the wrong choice—may determine this regime's success.
Green Bay Packers: Convincing Aaron Rodgers to Stay
If there's ever any doubt as to whether money talks, the Aaron Rodgers saga in Green Bay certainly showed that it does. Rodgers—after flirting with retirement and trade demands—returned to Green Bay with a three-year, $150.8 million deal. He did this despite knowing the Packers were looking to trade Davante Adams.
This is a crucial win for Green Bay as they'll continue to stay relevant in a thinning NFC. The decision to trade Adams hurts, but the Packers can help replace some of his production through free agency and the draft. Without Rodgers, the Packers would've been forced to start Jordan Love.
Love simply has not shown NFL starter talent in his limited opportunities. The Packers may explore his trade market or continue to develop the 2020 first-round pick. Regardless, having Rodgers for the next three seasons ensures there won't be a rebuild anytime soon.
Houston Texans: Trading Deshaun Watson
Whether or not the Houston Texans were able to extract a fair value from the Cleveland Browns for Deshaun Watson is somewhat irrelevant. The Texans needed to separate from Watson to move on from a situation that was impossible to predict 18 months ago. With three first-round picks headlining their return for Watson, the time to close that chapter and focus on the future has arrived.
Houston has plenty of work to do with those picks. Their free agency has been underwhelming since maybe one or two signings will prove to be slight upgrades. Head coach Lovie Smith won't have significantly more talent to work with than his predecessor.
At least Davis Mills and Smith won't have the cloud of Watson's presence and legal issues hanging over the franchise. It consumed Houston last year, and now it's Cleveland's problem to deal with. All eyes will be on what Houston decides with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft next month.
Indianapolis Colts: Getting Assets for Carson Wentz
The first quarterback traded this off-season was Carson Wentz. The Colts were able to swap 2022 second-round picks with the Washington Commanders and land a conditional 2023 second-round pick and a 2022 third-round pick. The move also saved the Colts a $15 million dead cap charge compared to releasing him.
Getting assets for Wentz after the organization clearly showed their intentions of moving on from him after just one season is a major win for Chris Ballard. Though the trade for Wentz was a misguided overpay in terms of assets, Ballard recovered well. Had he waited to move Wentz, he would likely have taken even less or released the veteran.
With more assets in hand, expect the Colts to be in on Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo. Both are coming off surgeries but are better quarterbacks than Wentz to varying degrees. This roster is otherwise ready to be competitive in the AFC, but the question mark at quarterback looms large.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Beefing Up the Trenches
The annual tradition of the Jacksonville Jaguars spending a ton of money in free agency continued this season. There's no question the Jaguars upgraded their roster as impact players such as Christian Kirk, Brandon Scherff, Foye Oluokun, and Darious Williams are immediate difference-makers.
We can haggle over the price tag considering the Jaguars reset the market at receiver, guard, and linebacker, but the Jaguars had to pay the tax for being so bad for so long.
Quibbling about the value aside, the Jaguars massively upgraded their trench play. Keeping Cam Robinson on the franchise tag and adding Scherff on offense will allow the team to take a pass-rusher first overall if they choose. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence will benefit considerably from Scherff and the continuity of keeping Robinson.
The defensive front seven also received a huge facelift. Oluokun became a tackling machine in Atlanta, and he has former Jets defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi in front of him now to eat blockers. Last year's struggles stopping the run and covering receivers over the middle of the field should not continue into 2022.
Kansas City Chiefs: Signing Justin Reid over Tyrann Mathieu
Sometimes the unpopular move is the right move. For the Kansas City Chiefs, choosing a younger and more versatile safety over 29-year-old Tyrann Mathieu was the right call. Mathieu enjoyed a wonderful 2020 season with the Chiefs and proved to be a quality playmaker at times.
However, he was also poor in man coverage and had issues with tackling efficiency. His small size and desire to force fumbles often hurt more than helped. Investing in the veteran would have been risky.
Adding the 25-year-old Reid for just $10.5 million-per-year will give defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo more options than he had previously. Both Reid and Juan Thornhill can play man coverage and rotate into single-high looks. Becoming less predictable was a must this offseason for Kansas City, and this swap will help achieve that.
Las Vegas Raiders: Refusing to Rebuild
What's a better way to improve than to add a top-five play-caller in Josh McDaniels, the best receiver in the league in Davante Adams and an elite pass-rusher in Chandler Jones? There aren't many. The Raiders refused to rebuild despite the rest of the AFC West getting stronger, and this was the right decision.
Vegas has shown tenacity and grit over the last few seasons, even when they lacked the talent of their peers. Now, that gap has been bridged significantly. If McDaniels can prove to be the head coach that many around the league thought he could become, the Raiders can spoil the plans of their AFC West foes and compete at a high level.
An extension for quarterback Derek Carr should also happen sooner than later. It'll be fun to see the Fresno State reunion between Carr and Adams, but don't sleep on Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow's abilities to become excellent secondary options behind Adams.
Los Angeles Chargers: Going All-In
While everyone expected the Chargers to be aggressive with their league-leading cap space at the start of the offseason, general manager Tom Telesco has knocked their moves out of the park. Knowing he had to find playmakers for his young defense while also retaining Mike Williams, Telesco was able to bring in Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson on reasonable deals for their talent level.
The decision to go all-in around Justin Herbert was clear, but the execution has been phenomenal. We'd still like to see additions at right guard and right tackle to shore up the line and potentially re-sign Jared Cook to round out the playmaker corps. But it's also still early in free agency, and the draft will help answer at least one of those question marks.
It's fair to wonder whether the Chargers have the best overall roster in the AFC. Head coach Brandon Staley will need to catch up to his peers and make up for some poor decision-making as a rookie. Having more talent at his disposal should make his job much easier.
Los Angeles Rams: Reinvesting into the Offense
Of all the teams that could have landed free-agent star receiver Allen Robinson II, no one expected the Rams to emerge with the former Bear. The contested-catch king of the NFL will be a perfect fit with Matthew Stafford, but it cost the Rams veteran Robert Woods. The Super Bowl champs are retooling on the fly.
With Odell Beckham Jr. coming off a torn ACL, it makes sense that the Rams would pivot toward a healthier body. More importantly, the Rams also re-signed tackle Joe Noteboom (to replace Andrew Whitworth) and center Brian Allen. After losing Austin Corbett to free agency, these moves were absolutely necessary.
Other free-agent losses Von Miller and Darious Williams also sting. However, the NFC in general has weakened, and we know general manager Les Snead can pull a rabbit out of his hat if he needs to swing a deal. The Rams will be right back in the Super Bowl mix next year.
Miami Dolphins: Hiring Mike McDaniel
Miami has opted to sign a bevy of veteran depth pieces and scheme fits for new head coach Mike McDaniel over large splurges. We may still see the Dolphins land a new starting tackle like Terron Armstead or La'el Collins, but for now, their biggest contract has gone to in-house free agent Emmanuel Ogbah. Seeing Miami switch its priorities after failing in free agency so often is not a bad thing.
Instead of this mindset shift being the smartest offseason decision so far, Miami nailed its decision to hire McDaniel. Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores had troubles fielding a competent offensive staff throughout his tenure. McDaniel immediately resolved that issue and will elevate the talent he inherited.
More work is to be done as far as personnel, of course. A scheme change alone won't make the NFL's worst offensive line suddenly good. But with the right free-agent signings and draft picks, Tua Tagovailoa will actually have a chance of elevating this unit in 2022.
Minnesota Vikings: Hiring Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
As soon as the Minnesota Vikings cleared their staff and front office, speculation that the Vikings could tear down their talented roster to the studs began. Trading veterans Kirk Cousins, Adam Thielen, Danielle Hunter and others would've saved the team millions and netted them numerous draft assets. Then, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was hired as general manager and the Vikings did none of it.
This was the right call for this roster. Adofo-Mensah didn't have much money to work with in free agency, but he extended Cousins and restructured Thielen's contract to keep the duo together. With no clear successor waiting, the only other option was to be outright bad in 2022.
Instead, Minnesota will try to see if its head coaching change from Mike Zimmer to Kevin O'Connell springs an improvement. Re-evaluating after next year was always the smartest play.
New England Patriots: Avoiding Another Free-Agency Splurge
Last year's immense spending spree from New England significantly limited what the Patriots could do this offseason. It's fair to question the Patriots' strategy, as they're now stuck as a mediocre AFC team. Trading guard Shaq Mason for a mere fifth-round pick will not help their cause this year.
After losing three offensive coaches and only adding fringe depth pieces in free agency, the smartest Patriots move isn't even impressive. At least they didn't completely blow up their roster. Losing what's already in place could have sent the Patriots to the bottom of the conference.
2022 will be Bill Belichick's greatest challenge without McDaniels leading the offense. Mac Jones must prove to be more than a game-manager quickly, or we could see the Patriots opting for a rebuild this time next year.
New Orleans Saints: Retaining Dennis Allen and Pete Carmichael
Losing out on Deshaun Watson was a tough blow for a team once considered the favorite to land the embattled star. Falling back on Jameis Winston, if he is re-signed, would be an excellent value with high upside.
Until Winston is re-signed, the best offseason decision the Saints have made has been promoting defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to head coach and retaining offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael. Losing Sean Payton could have completely upended a talented Saints roster, but business should continue as close to normally as possible with these two in charge.
A healthy Winston is good enough to challenge in the NFC South. Signing Marcus Maye off a torn Achilles and DUI arrest is quite risky, but he has the upside to help the defense as he replaces Marcus Williams. It's impressive the Saints didn't lose more players amid their cap situation.
New York Giants: Hiring Brian Daboll
Improving without significant cap space is difficult. The New York Giants haven't made any major moves but added a starting tight end in Ricky Seals-Jones and a guard in Mark Glowinski. Now attention turns to the draft as the franchise needs impactful talent on the offensive and defensive lines.
Hiring Brian Daboll is an impactful enough move for now. He's a top-notch play designer and play-caller. Giving him a stout offensive line or star quarterback is enough for him to build an effective unit.
In the meantime, Daboll also hired a solid defensive mind in Don Martindale. The Giants may lack talent where it matters, but they'll be well-coached in 2022. Expect them to be a riser in 2023.
New York Jets: Addressing Offensive Needs
Flush with cap space and a laundry list of needs on offense, the New York Jets have done well to add significant talent across the unit. Signing two tight ends, C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin, will completely transform the offense for Zach Wilson. Guard Laken Tomlinson is also a reliable and consistently good performer.
Re-signing slot receiver and returner Braxton Berrios for a two-year, $12 million deal was also a steal considering how the market played out. General manager Joe Douglas has reshaped this offense to the best of his ability prior to the draft. And they have two first-round picks to work with.
The struggles throughout 2021 shouldn't be replicated thanks to the talent upgrades and experience that both Mike LaFleur and Wilson gained. All the franchise needs to see is progress in 2022.
Philadelphia Eagles: Landing Haason Reddick
No team has stayed as stacked on the edge as the Philadelphia Eagles have under Howie Roseman. It shouldn't come as a surprise the Eagles replaced Derek Barnett with explosive edge-rusher Haason Reddick. Reddick totaled 23.5 sacks over the last two years with Arizona and Carolina.
The way Reddick has turned his career around after being miscast as an inside linebacker has been as dramatic as any player in the same time frame. The three-year, $45 million deal is a relative bargain for a highly productive pass-rusher. He's known best for his speed off the line.
The Eagles defense simply can't function without effective individual talents on the edge. Jonathan Gannon's scheme is dependent on his playmakers winning on an island, without significant help from post-snap rotations. Reddick's skilled pass-rush ability allows Gannon to continue to rely on his stars to create opportunities for themselves and others.
It's a perfect fit.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Scoring Value Free Agents
We haven't seen the Pittsburgh Steelers add so many starters in free agency in a long time. Despite leaguewide spending rising to eye-popping levels, the Steelers walked away from the first week with two solid starters along the offensive line, linebacker Myles Jack and cornerbacks Levi Wallace and Ahkello Witherspoon for reasonable prices. There's also some upside with Mitch Trubisky as a starter.
The lack of long-term deals keeps the Steelers flexible for the future, but don't overlook the additions this offseason. Giving coordinators Matt Canada and Teryl Austin more athletic options will unlock a new upside for each unit. We may see the Steelers look wildly different in 2022, and that's not a bad outcome.
With fewer needs entering the draft, the Steelers could be ripe for an aggressive trade-up. Quarterback seems out of the question with Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins. Adding another blocker would be ideal, though.
San Francisco 49ers: Keeping DeMeco Ryans
After a brilliant run throughout 2021 where the San Francisco 49ers finished with the ninth-best scoring defense and sixth-best passing defense, it seemed like a safe assumption the team would lose defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. We saw Miami scoop up offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel quickly after the 49ers' departure from the playoffs. But the rest of the league wasn't as patient, as the 49ers' season extended into late January.
Ryans' lack of availability until January 31 may have ruined his odds to become a head coach in 2022, but his return helps the 49ers' chances of contending. There's virtually no way they could pull off a Super Bowl run after replacing both coordinators and a handful of assistants. The contributions from Ryans and his ability to uplift a defense that had mediocre talent throughout the secondary spoke volumes about his brilliance.
He returns to the 49ers with a little more firepower on his side of the ball. Cornerback Charvarius Ward was signed to a three-year, $40 million deal, and bringing edge-rusher Dee Ford back may help the unit, assuming he's finally healthy. Watch for Ryans to emerge as a hot head coaching candidate in 2023.
Seattle Seahawks: Recovering Assets for Russell Wilson
Losing a franchise quarterback is an impossible proposition. The draft picks received almost never equate to a perfect replacement, but the trade may have been necessary. The Seahawks felt Russell Wilson wouldn't re-sign with the franchise after his contract was up, so dealing him now maximized their return and accommodated his wishes.
The return for Wilson from the Denver Broncos was solid but unspectacular. The onus is on the Seahawks to find a competent replacement in the next two years, or else the franchise will struggle to keep up with its loaded NFC West counterparts. Seeing Denver excel in the short term will only worsen the sting.
However, the two first-round picks and second-round picks could also net the Seahawks the perfect replacement. The flexibility to use each pick or bunch them together in a mega-package is highly appealing.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Re-Investing Around Tom Brady
Tom Brady's initial retirement was hard enough to believe considering his past statements, but the Buccaneers are happy as can be about his hastened return. Brady decided to return right before free agency, giving enough time for the franchise to quickly recalculate their plans. Tampa Bay was able to keep receiver Chris Godwin, center Ryan Jensen and cornerback Carlton Davis in addition to acquiring guard Shaq Mason and receiver Russell Gage.
The recovery by the Bucs front office was perfectly executed. This is a ready-made roster for Brady even as they need to replace other veterans. With so few holes, it's easier for this regime to target draft prospects and value free agents.
The short-term urgency with the Bucs hasn't stopped them from playing the long game with their acquisitions. Being able to plug-and-play new additions into the lineup takes quality scouting and confidence from the staff. Kudos to the Tampa Bay for continuing to nail it.
Tennessee Titans: Keeping Harold Landry
There was a scary moment for the Titans fanbase after the franchise-tag deadline came and went. Star edge-rusher Harold Landry wasn't tagged, and the fear of a mega-offer being on the table for him elsewhere was justified. The Titans knew they could lock up the key building block, though, and didn't waste the paperwork that came with the franchise tag.
Shortly after the deadline, Landry re-signed with the Titans on a five-year, $87.5 million deal. Turning just 26 this summer, Landry has blended durability with production throughout his four years. He hasn't missed a game since 2018 and has compiled 31 sacks and 256 total tackles.
Maintaining their fifth-ranked scoring defense from 2021 is critical for the Titans' success. Even with a dramatic improvement from their offense as the unit gets healthier, the AFC requires a high-functioning defense to withstand the competition. Losing Landry would have ended any hopes of contention.
Washington Commanders: Signing Andrew Norwell
Giving Washington credit for acquiring Carson Wentz is difficult considering his poor performance at times in 2021 and reported lack of leadership. He's mediocre at best, and it's fair to wonder whether a free-agent veteran for half the price or a rookie for a quarter of the price would have been a wiser investment. Instead, the smartest decision Washington has made was to land guard Andrew Norwell.
The signing of Norwell isn't a dramatic move after losing veterans Brandon Scherff and Ereck Flowers. The Commanders didn't have much money to work with after acquiring Wentz, so landing Norwell both filled a need and their budget. The other avenue was to rely on a rookie.
Key re-signings like J.D. McKissic and Bobby McCain should be mentioned as well. Washington's depth has improved over the last year, and keeping locker room leaders is important.