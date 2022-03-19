NHL Trade Deadline 2022: Breaking Down Latest League Rumors

0 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Over the past week, the sporting world has been dominated by NFL free agency. Now that the football market has begun to slow some, the NHL has its opportunity to shine. The National Hockey League's 2022 trade deadline is quickly approaching and will arrive at 3 p.m. ET on Monday.

The NHL has quietly experienced its own flurry of moves in recent days. On Tuesday, the Minnesota Wild dealt Nico Sturm to the Colorado Avalanche in a trade for Tyson Jost. On Wednesday, the Montreal Canadiens sent Ben Chiarot to the Florida Panthers in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, a 2022 fourth-round pick and Ty Smilanic.

On Friday, the Chicago Blackhawks and Tampa Bay Lightning swapped picks and players in a deal that was centered around Brandon Hagel.

We're going to see more deals before the deadline passes, and naturally, the rumor mill continues to churn. Let's dive into some of the latest buzz.