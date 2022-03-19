NHL Trade Deadline 2022: Breaking Down Latest League Rumors

NHL Trade Deadline 2022: Breaking Down Latest League RumorsMarch 19, 2022
Over the past week, the sporting world has been dominated by NFL free agency. Now that the football market has begun to slow some, the NHL has its opportunity to shine. The National Hockey League's 2022 trade deadline is quickly approaching and will arrive at 3 p.m. ET on Monday.
The NHL has quietly experienced its own flurry of moves in recent days. On Tuesday, the Minnesota Wild dealt Nico Sturm to the Colorado Avalanche in a trade for Tyson Jost. On Wednesday, the Montreal Canadiens sent Ben Chiarot to the Florida Panthers in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, a 2022 fourth-round pick and Ty Smilanic.
On Friday, the Chicago Blackhawks and Tampa Bay Lightning swapped picks and players in a deal that was centered around Brandon Hagel.
We're going to see more deals before the deadline passes, and naturally, the rumor mill continues to churn. Let's dive into some of the latest buzz.
Florida Isn't Done Yet, Still Eyeing Claude Giroux
The Panthers' acquisition of Chiarot was big, and it's unlikely to be the last move that Florida makes before the deadline.
According to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun, Florida plans to make other moves and is eyeing Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux.
"And here's the other reason not to wait on Chiarot," LeBrun wrote. "The Panthers aren't done. They remain focused on getting Claude Giroux if at all possible. They've had regular and constant communication with the Flyers on him. They would love to get him."
According to LeBrun, Owen Tippett would likely be part of an offer for Giroux.
Florida appears to be all-in on improving the roster before the deadline, and moving on Chiarot early gives them time to weigh other options. Had the Panthers taken a slow approach with a Chiarot deal, they might still be focused on that.
Instead, the Panthers are focused on pursuing other deals, perhaps one involving Giroux.
Philadelphia Could Also Trade Justin Braun, Others
Florida appears to be the front-runner for Giroux, but it isn't the only team that has shown interest.
"The Carolina Hurricanes made a push for Giroux, I'm told, but are no longer in the running, while I don't get the sense Giroux is willing to waive his no-movement clause for the New York Rangers," David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period wrote.
And while Giroux may ultimately be dealt to the Panthers, he might not be the only player Philadelphia moves in the coming days.
According to Pagnotta, the Flyers are willing to sell off other pieces at the deadline.
"Justin Braun is expected to be dealt in the coming days, while there is banter surrounding Travis Konecny and Ivan Provorov," Pagnotta wrote. "Konecny was talked about last season and was almost traded in the off-season. Teams are calling again, and the Flyers are listening."
It's not a surprise to see Philadelphia in fire-sale mode, as the Flyers reside in last place in the Metropolitan division. The unknown is how many pieces Philadelphia will look to move.
Trade Talks, Including Those Centered Around Giroux, Could 'Heat Up' on Sunday
While there's no shortage of chatter surrounding the Panthers, the Flyers and players like Giroux, we may not see deals unfold until just before the deadline.
According to Sam Carchidi of Philadelphia Hockey Now, teams are still in the developing stages of trade talks.
"Things will heat up on Sunday," one source told Carchidi. "Right now, teams are just positioning themselves."
So, while a Giroux deal—along with other moves—feels imminent, it seems that teams are still laying out the details.
Will the Panthers secure Giroux? Will Tippett be part of the deal? Will other teams get involved at the 11th hour? How much of Philadelphia's roster will be turned over before Monday? These are all questions that may have to wait until the trade window's final 24 hours to be answered.
As is always the case this time of year, though, things can turn on a dime and deals can materialize quickly. In other words, stay tuned.