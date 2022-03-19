LA Marathon 2022: Route, Course Map, Times, Road Closures and Event Details

Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

It's been only a little more than four months since the last edition of the Los Angeles Marathon. The 2021 race was postponed twice because of the coronavirus pandemic, so it was held in November rather than its traditional date in March.

This year, the L.A. Marathon is back to being a spring event, as the 2022 race is set to take place Sunday. It's the 37th running of the marathon, which features a 26.2-mile course that begins at Dodger Stadium, goes through Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Westwood and Brentwood and ends in Century City.

This is the second year in a row that the race will conclude at Avenue of the Stars, as the course was slightly modified last year, which resulted in Century City hosting the finish line.

Here's everything else you need to know about the 2022 Los Angeles Marathon.

2022 Los Angeles Marathon Information

When: Sunday, March 20

Start Time: 6:30 a.m. PT

Course Map: Available on LAMarathon.com

Road Closures: A list of road closures has been compiled by the Los Angeles Times

Preview

On Sunday morning, the participants for this year's Los Angeles Marathon will all be gathered at Dodger Stadium for the start of the race. From there, they'll get to experience a large portion of what L.A. has to offer while running through the city's streets.

The event begins when the wheelchair participants start at 6:30 a.m. PT. The elite women will take off at 6:45 a.m. PT, then the elite men and the rest of the field will begin at 6:55 a.m. PT.

Last year, John Korir Kipsang of Kenya won the elite men's race for his first Los Angeles Marathon victory, completing the course in two hours, 12 minutes and 47 seconds. Great Britain's Natasha Cockram was also a first-time L.A. Marathon winner, as she finished first in the elite women's race with a time of 2:33:16.

The men's record holder for the race is Ethiopia's Markos Geneti (2:06:35 in 2011), while the women's record belongs to Ethiopia's Askale Marachi (2:24:11 in 2019).

According to Lila Seidman of the Los Angeles Times, there will be about 15,000 runners in this year's field. And they should have some great weather for the event, as the National Weather Service is forecasting mostly sunny skies for Sunday, per Seidman.

The race should feel more like the years prior to the coronavirus pandemic than the 2021 event, which had plenty of COVID-19 protocols in place and a smaller field. As Robert Morales of the Los Angeles Daily News pointed out, the 2020 race had 27,300 runners, while the 2021 edition had 12,500.

So while this year's field won't be as big as 2020, the number of participants is back on the rise. Meanwhile, the smaller numbers of COVID-19 cases led to Los Angeles County getting rid of mandates such as proof of vaccination or a negative test for large outdoor events.

However, L.A. County public health director Barbara Ferrer is still urging those attending the marathon to take safety precautions.

"We encourage people to try and distance as much as possible, and if they are indoors gathering before the runs with lots of people to keep those masks on," Ferrer said, per Morales. "Obviously for spectators, we'll all be outside watching...we can do our best to keep our distance."

Because of that and the return to a March date, this year's L.A. Marathon is going to be more normal than last year's event. It should also be exciting for participants and fans alike, as this race has become an annual tradition for the city and always brings plenty of fun.