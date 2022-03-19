NHL Trade Rumors: Top Buzz on Claude Giroux and More as 2022 Deadline Approaches

NHL Trade Rumors: Top Buzz on Claude Giroux and More as 2022 Deadline ApproachesMarch 19, 2022
Some notable NHL players aren't going to be on the ice this weekend. Not because they're injured, but so that they don't get hurt while their teams potentially work out trades for them.
It's been a week filled with rumors around the league, as the trade deadline is quickly approaching. After Monday at 3 p.m. ET, the NHL's 32 teams won't be able to make any deals for the rest of the 2021-22 season. And while some moves have already been made, there are likely to be more the next few days.
Among the big names still being featured in trade rumors include Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux and Anaheim Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm. It remains to be seen, though, whether either or both will be dealt. But neither is going to be playing in games prior to the deadline.
Here's some of the latest buzz from around the NHL, including updates on both Giroux and Lindholm.
Flyers 'Not Close' to a Giroux Trade Quite Yet?
All week, it has seemed like Giroux was going to soon be leaving Philadelphia. The 34-year-old forward played his 1,000th game for the Flyers on Thursday night, then didn't travel with them to Ottawa, where they took on the Senators on Friday. It's quite possible he'll never take the ice for Philadelphia again.
But nothing has happened yet. According to Sam Carchidi of Philadelphia Hockey Now, the Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche "remain the top contenders," but "no trade was imminent" as of Friday afternoon. The Panthers had previously been rumored to be a front-runner, but Carchidi reported that the Flyers were "not close" to a deal with Florida at that point.
However, a source told Carchidi that it may not take long for the situation to change.
"Things will heat up on Sunday," the source said, per Carchidi. "Right now, teams are just positioning themselves."
The Panthers and Avalanche appear to remain in the running. Carchidi named the New York Rangers, Washington Capitals, St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild as dark-horse teams. And wherever Giroux ends up, he should provide an offensive boost as the 15-year NHL veteran seeks his first career Stanley Cup.
Ducks Currently Have 'Steep Asking Price' for Lindholm
On Wednesday, the Florida Panthers acquired defenseman Ben Chiarot in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens. But the Panthers had to give up some substantial draft capital to make it happen, sending a 2023 first-round pick and 2022 fourth-round selection to the Habs. And they may have changed the current market for blueliners in the process.
According to TSN's Darren Dreger, the Ducks have a "steep asking price" for Lindholm, as they're looking to obtain a first-round pick, a third-round pick and a top prospect in exchange for the 28-year-old defenseman. So it's going to cost a good bit for a team to acquire him, unless that price changes before Monday afternoon.
Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic noted that the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues "would each make sense" as fits for Lindholm, but he questioned whether either team would meet Anaheim's asking price. If either does, Lindholm would provide a boost to that team's defense for the final stretch of the regular season and the playoffs.
It could end up being a rental move, as Lindholm is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season. But he's provided solid play while tallying five goals and 17 assists in 61 games during the 2021-22 campaign, so he could be worth it, even if it's a short-term move for a team.
Lehkonen Now Drawing Interest in Trade Market
The Canadiens have already traded Chiarot, but they may not be done dealing away players prior to Monday's deadline. Artturi Lehkonen could end up being the next Montreal player on the move.
Dreger reported that there has been "high interest" in Lehkonen, who will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season. The 26-year-old forward has spent his first six NHL seasons with the Habs, and he's been a solid contributor for the team during that time.
"Decision time for the Canadiens," Dreger tweeted. "He could help the Habs for the next 4-5 years. His value to the team being measured against his trade return."
It's unclear how much Montreal may be able to get in return for Lehkonen, but it makes sense that it is considering trading him, as the Canadiens are 16-36-9 and have an NHL-low 41 points this season. Lehkonen has 13 goals and 15 assists in 57 games and is only three points shy of his career high, set in 2018-19.