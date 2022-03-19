NHL Trade Rumors: Top Buzz on Claude Giroux and More as 2022 Deadline Approaches

0 of 3

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Some notable NHL players aren't going to be on the ice this weekend. Not because they're injured, but so that they don't get hurt while their teams potentially work out trades for them.

It's been a week filled with rumors around the league, as the trade deadline is quickly approaching. After Monday at 3 p.m. ET, the NHL's 32 teams won't be able to make any deals for the rest of the 2021-22 season. And while some moves have already been made, there are likely to be more the next few days.

Among the big names still being featured in trade rumors include Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux and Anaheim Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm. It remains to be seen, though, whether either or both will be dealt. But neither is going to be playing in games prior to the deadline.

Here's some of the latest buzz from around the NHL, including updates on both Giroux and Lindholm.