NFL Free Agency 2022: Larry Ogunjobi Rejoins Market, Austin Hooper Joins Titans

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The NFL free-agent frenzy continued on Friday, with a handful of big-name players remaining on the open market.

In the last 24 hours, however, the biggest news in the NFL world didn’t concern free-agent signings, but rather, a blockbuster trade. The Green Bay Packers shocked the league on Thursday evening when they traded star wideout Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first- and second-round pick in this year’s draft, as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

The Packers had franchise tagged Adams as he was set to become an unrestricted free agent, but the wideout informed the team he wouldn’t play on the tag.

That’s the second major, franchise-altering move the Raiders have made this week, after signing Chandler Jones in free agency, and it continues to shake up the AFC West.

Back in the world of players who actually hit free agency this week, we saw a few players returning to their teams, a couple splashy signings (including Tom Brady reuniting with an old New England Patriots teammate) and a rare deal in principle that fell apart due to a player failing his physical.

Let’s take a closer look at the headlines that have surfaced in the NFL in the last 24 hours and then preview the big-name free agents who remain on the board as of Friday at 4 p.m. ET.