2022 NFL Free-Agent Signings, Trades Grades for Friday's Major Moves

2022 NFL Free-Agent Signings, Trades Grades for Friday's Major MovesMarch 18, 2022
Now two days into the official start of the new league year, the NFL looks vastly different today than it did a week ago.
Davante Adams is a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. Elite pass-rushers Chandler Jones and Von Miller, joined the Raiders and Buffalo Bills, respectively. Allen Robinson II agreed to play with the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
Despite all of the movement during the previous two days, plenty still hangs in the air, stating with the status of quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield. A decision from Watson should come any day, whereas Mayfield's situation is just now heating up after requesting a trade Thursday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
While those two quarterbacks continue to dominate the headlines, significant talent still sits on the market, with names such as Julio Jones, Jarvis Landry, Bobby Wagner, Za'Darius Smith, Tyrann Mathieu, Terron Armstead and more yet to sign anywhere.
As always, Bleacher Report will update all of the latest acquisitions and assign grades to each in an effort to determine whether these moves actively help or hurt their corresponding teams.
Matt Ioannidis Joins Carolina Panthers, Reunites with Matt Rhule
Matt Ioannidis spent three seasons playing for Matt Rhule at Temple. Once the Washington Commanders released Ioannidis—to his utter surprise—a pairing with the Carolina Panthers to play for his old college coach became a natural fit. The two sides agreed to a one-year deal Friday, per Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson.
Rhule is only part of the equation, though. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow served in the same role with the Owls when Ioannidis attended the university. The defensive lineman should seamlessly slide into the unit's rotation.
However, the 28-year-old shouldn't be viewed as an every-down defender.
He'll join Derrick Brown and Bravvion Roy along the interior. Ioannidis is a hard-nosed player, but his real value derives from his ability to collapse the pocket and rush the passer. Ioannidis managed 24.5 sacks and 59 quarterback hits over the last five seasons while playing in a part-time role.
Besides, the Panthers simply lacked depth along the defensive line before reaching this agreement. The organization released Morgan Fox before the start of the new league year, and Daquan Jones signed a free-agent deal with the Buffalo Bills.
Grade: B+
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Land DB Logan Ryan
When Jordan Whitehead chose to sign with the New York Jets, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were down a starting safety. The organization responded by signing Logan Ryan to a one-year deal, according to NFL reporter Josina Anderson.
While the Bucs are getting older in their secondary—Ryan, 31, is six years older than Whitehead—the experience and versatility they added will help shape the entire defense.
At one point in time, Ryan was counted among the league's elite nickel corners. In fact, he led NFL cornerbacks in tackles during the 2019 campaign. He then converted to safety when he joined the New York Giants. The nine-year veteran finished fourth among all defensive backs this past season with 117 total stops. Ryan brings a certain level of accountability to the field as both a run and pass defender.
Also, the defensive back's ability to play nickel and both safety spots retains the type of flexibility within Tampa Bay's defensive scheme that Whitehead also provided.
Ryan may be a short-term solution, but he's clearly more than capable of handling everything that will be asked of him in Todd Bowles' aggressive defensive approach. The veteran should slide right into Whitehead's vacated role and thrive.
Grade: B+
Dallas Cowboys Bring Leighton Vander Esch Back
A year ago, the Dallas Cowboys declined the fifth-year option on linebacker Leighton Vander Esch's rookie deal. Usually, the move signals an eventual departure for a failed first-round draft pick.
In the case of Vander Esch, the 26-year-old's best season came during his rookie campaign when he accumulated 140 total tackles, went to the Pro Bowl and received a second-team All-Pro nod. Injuries marred his next two seasons, which played a part in the Cowboys' aforementioned decision.
Last season, Vander Esch played in all of the team's games and maintained a starting spot. Micah Parsons was the only linebacker to play more snaps last season, and the reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year is a hybrid defender capable of playing off the ball and along the defensive front.
Essentially, the Cowboys gave Vander Esch his fifth-year option back since the two sides agreed to a new one-year deal Friday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
With Vander Esch back in the fold, the Cowboys are set at linebacker. It's a young and talented group with Parsons leading the way and Jabril Cox coming back from a torn ACL. According to Rapoport, Parsons is expected to work off the edge even more this season, which makes Vander Esch's retention that much more important.
Grade: B
Denver Broncos Re-Sign DL DeShawn Williams
Originally, the Denver Broncos chose not to tender defensive lineman DeShawn Williams at the onset of the new league year. Instead, the team simply re-signed the 29-year-old to a one-year deal Friday, per the Denver Post's Ryan O'Halloran.
The move itself won't have a drastic effect on the Broncos' lineup. In essence, Williams' retention maintains the depth the team featured last season to go along with the inclusion of D.J. Jones along the interior.
But Williams has been a consistent option within the Broncos' defensive line rotation for the past year. He posted a career-high 39 total tackles last season.
A short-term prove-it deal is a minimal investment to make sure the defensive interior remains solid beyond the starting lineup.
Grade: C
Other Signings
Las Vegas Raiders sign RB Ameer Abdullah
Josh McDaniels comes from a New England Patriots system that loves having a deep running back stable with various skill sets. His Raiders are taking the same approach. With Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake already on the roster, Las Vegas signed both Brandon Bolden and Ameer Abdullah in free agency.
According to Pro Football Focus' Ari Meirov, Abdullah will join the team on a one-year deal. The 28-year-old ball-carrier provides value as a runner, receiver and return specialist. Last season, Abdullah finished 10th overall with 646 kick return yards. The Raiders, meanwhile, ranked among the league's bottom 10 in kick return average.
Grade: C+
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley re-ups with New England Patriots
The Patriots targeted linebacker as an area of concern entering free agency. After all, Dont'a Hightower and Ja'Whaun Bentley were free agents. But the latter is coming back for another year. Bentley is set to return as the two sides close in on an agreement, per ESPN's Mike Reiss and Field Yates.
The four-year veteran led the Patriots last season with 109 total tackles. His return helps solidify a group that no longer has Kyle Van Noy after his release but now includes Mack Wilson, courtesy of the Chase Winovich trade.
Grade: B