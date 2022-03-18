2022 NFL Free-Agent Signings, Trades Grades for Friday's Major Moves

0 of 5

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Now two days into the official start of the new league year, the NFL looks vastly different today than it did a week ago.

Davante Adams is a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. Elite pass-rushers Chandler Jones and Von Miller, joined the Raiders and Buffalo Bills, respectively. Allen Robinson II agreed to play with the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Despite all of the movement during the previous two days, plenty still hangs in the air, stating with the status of quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield. A decision from Watson should come any day, whereas Mayfield's situation is just now heating up after requesting a trade Thursday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.



While those two quarterbacks continue to dominate the headlines, significant talent still sits on the market, with names such as Julio Jones, Jarvis Landry, Bobby Wagner, Za'Darius Smith, Tyrann Mathieu, Terron Armstead and more yet to sign anywhere.

As always, Bleacher Report will update all of the latest acquisitions and assign grades to each in an effort to determine whether these moves actively help or hurt their corresponding teams.