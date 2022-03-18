NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 2022: Odds for Friday's Subregionals Bracket

0 of 4

John Locher/Associated Press

This season marked the first time that the NCAA women's basketball tournament featured a First Four round. The quartet of matchups took place on Wednesday and Thursday, with No. 11 Dayton, No. 11 Missouri State, No. 16 Howard and No. 16 Longwood advancing to the first round with wins.

Now, the action is about to really begin. On Friday, there will be 16 opening-round matchups on a busy day for college basketball. Three of the four No. 1 seeds will be in action, including South Carolina (the No. 1 overall seed), Stanford (the defending national champions) and Louisville.

While the first round of the men's tournament is known for featuring plenty of upsets, that isn't usually the case for the women's tourney. The top teams are so strong that it's unlikely they'll lose to much lesser competition.

Here's a look at Friday's first-round schedule, along with odds for each matchup.