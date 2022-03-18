NHL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Claude Giroux, Hampus Lindholm and More

0 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Claude Giroux played his 1,000th game for the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. It also may have been his last in the black and orange.

With the NHL trade deadline set for Monday at 3 p.m. ET, rumors have been swirling around the league this week. Giroux has been one of the players most frequently named among the standouts who could be switching teams heading into the final stretch of the 2021-22 season.

Will the 34-year-old forward be dealt in his 15th year with the Flyers? Or could he end up staying put? We'll soon find out.

Here's some of the latest buzz surrounding Giroux and several other players around the NHL.