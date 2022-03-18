Fantasy Baseball 2022 Cheatsheet: Pinpointing Top Sleepers and Busts

2 of 4

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

There were already concerns about Fernando Tatis Jr. and his fantasy draft position. AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reported Monday that the talented shortstop suffered a fractured wrist and, according to Padres president AJ Preller, will face "up to three months of recovery time."

This latest injury, coupled with a shoulder injury that sidelined him on more than one occasion in 2021, is bound to adversely affect his power hitting and limit his production. Taking him before pick 100, even if you are looking at long-term potential, is all but guaranteed to leave you with regret.

According to Fantasy Pros, the current Draft ECR has him hovering around pick 98.

There is no guarantee even then that he will return to form in 2022.

When healthy and at his best, he is a top-five fantasy player. Even fighting the shoulder injury that plagued him a season ago, he delivered 42 home runs and 97 RBI. He also struck out more times than ever before, perhaps indicating that he was hunting for those long runs.

Despite the strikeouts, he is a fantasy machine when healthy and able to string together long stretches of play.

Unfortunately, the injury history makes him a considerable risk for fantasy managers, and this latest setback is not going to make it any easier. Wait, pick him up late after everyone else has forgotten he is still hanging around, and you have the greatest likelihood of not being disappointed.