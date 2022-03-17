NFL Free Agency 2022: Allen Robinson to Rams; La'el Collins, Cole Beasley Waived

0 of 2

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

It’s been 24 hours since the official start of the 2022 NFL league year and the opening of the free agency period.

On Wednesday, we saw a handful of juicy signings, from Chandler Jones’ three-year, $51 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders to Von Miller’s massive six-year, $120 million deal with the Buffalo Bills (which, as Spotrac pointed out, practically is more like a three-year, $53 million deal).

Thursday morning didn’t bring quite the same splashiness, likely because the deals announced Wednesday had actually been in the works since the legal tampering period opened on Monday.

But the action began to pick up Thursday afternoon, when one of the biggest free agents on the board, wide receiver Allen Robinson, inked a new deal with the Los Angeles Rams, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The new league year is young, and there are plenty of big-name free agents who have yet to ink their new contracts, from wideouts Jarvis Landry and Julio Jones to inside linebacker Bobby Wagner to outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, whom the Packers cut to get under the salary cap and who won't be signing with the Baltimore Ravens after all.

Let’s take a look at the moves that have happened so far Thursday and preview the activity to come in the next few days as the free-agency shuffle continues.