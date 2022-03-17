NHL Trade Rumors: Buzz from Around League as 2022 Deadline ApproachesMarch 17, 2022
NHL Trade Rumors: Buzz from Around League as 2022 Deadline Approaches
Between now and 3 p.m. ET on Monday, NHL teams' general managers figure to be busy. That's when the league's trade deadline is set to arrive, and rosters could look noticeably different by that point.
Several deals have already been made, and there should be plenty more to come.
While it's unclear how many trades will be completed, it's a sure thing that rumors will swirl up until the deadline. Some players you expect to see traded will be, some who appear destined to switch teams won't. And all of it will be exciting to watch transpire.
Here's some of the latest trade buzz from around the NHL as the deadline approaches.
Chychrun's Injury May Not Prevent Trade from Happening
One of the top players featured in trade rumors all season has been Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun. However, the 23-year-old recently suffered an ankle injury and was initially expected to miss multiple weeks. But that might not be the case.
According to TSN's Darren Dreger, Chychrun's injury "may not be as serious as was originally feared," and he could be back on the ice before the weekend. Because of that, there's still a "strong chance" that he will be traded prior to Monday's deadline, per Dreger.
As for suitors, the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings are "committed to staying in the hunt with multiple-piece offers," according to Dreger. It will take an enticing return for the Coyotes to move Chychrun, who is under contract through the end of the 2024-25 season.
Chychrun has spent his first six NHL seasons with Arizona, which took him in the first round of the 2016 NHL draft. This season, he has seven goals and 14 assists in 47 games while averaging more than 20 minutes of ice time for the fifth consecutive year.
Several Teams Among Suitors for Middleton
Jacob Middleton doesn't have a ton of NHL experience. He entered the 2021-22 season having played only 14 games over the past three years for the San Jose Sharks. This season, he has three goals, six assists and a plus/minus rating of plus-three in 42 games, and the 26-year-old has garnered interest on the trade market.
Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic recently reported that the Boston Bruins, Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs are among Middleton's suitors. The 26-year-old defenseman, who is set to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season, could land a sizable return for the Sharks if he's dealt.
"Here is the asking price from San Jose as I know it: a second-round pick, plus another pick or a prospect in that package," LeBrun said on TSN's Insider Trading.
With the Bruins among the reported suitors for both Chychrun and Middleton, it's clear the team is looking to upgrade its defense ahead of the playoffs. It will be interesting to see whether they are successful in their pursuit of blue-line reinforcements. And if Middleton doesn't head to Boston, could he come back to haunt them as a member of the Atlantic Division rival Maple Leafs?
Numerous Teams Showing Interest in Copp
Winnipeg Jets forward Andrew Copp is dealing with an upper-body injury, which caused him to miss the team's win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. But if the 27-year-old can prove he's healthy before Monday, his time in Winnipeg could be soon coming to an end.
Dreger reported that Copp might return to the ice for the Jets' game against the Bruins on Friday and that there are at least three teams showing interest in trading for him: Boston, the Colorado Avalanche and the New York Rangers. Copp is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.
Copp was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2013 NHL draft and has spent his first eight seasons in the league with Winnipeg. He's been impressive during the 2021-22 campaign, tallying 13 goals and 19 assists in 54 games. His 32 points are only seven shy of his career high, which he set last season.
The Avalanche boosted their defense Monday, landing Josh Manson in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks. Now, it seems they are looking to upgrade their offense, potentially with Copp. If they are unsuccessful, it seems the forward could still end up going to another team gearing up for a potential Stanley Cup run.