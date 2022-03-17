NHL Trade Rumors: Buzz from Around League as 2022 Deadline Approaches

0 of 3

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Between now and 3 p.m. ET on Monday, NHL teams' general managers figure to be busy. That's when the league's trade deadline is set to arrive, and rosters could look noticeably different by that point.

Several deals have already been made, and there should be plenty more to come.

While it's unclear how many trades will be completed, it's a sure thing that rumors will swirl up until the deadline. Some players you expect to see traded will be, some who appear destined to switch teams won't. And all of it will be exciting to watch transpire.

Here's some of the latest trade buzz from around the NHL as the deadline approaches.