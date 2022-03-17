NHL Power Rankings: Golden Knights in Free Fall; Oilers on the Rise

1 of 6

Bill Wippert/Getty Images

32. Montreal Canadiens (Last Week: 32nd)

Inconsistent days are here again for the Canadiens, who dropped three of four during the week and are now 3-4 in seven games since a five-game win streak that stretched through the end of February and into March. Defenseman Ben Chiarot didn't play in a Tuesday night loss to Arizona, perhaps a sign that a long-discussed pre-deadline trade is imminent. "It was a bit sad to see him left aside but that's life, that's hockey," forward Paul Byron said. "We tried our best to win without him."

31. Seattle Kraken (Last Week: 31st)

An OT loss in Ottawa and a shootout win in Montreal capped a 1-3-1 road trip for the Kraken, who returned home Wednesday night to host Tampa Bay. It was the only visit of the season for the two-rime defending Stanley Cup champions and the first game at Climate Pledge Arena without COVID-19 masking or vaccination requirements. "We worked hard every single game on that road trip," coach Dave Hakstol said. "There were a couple of stretches I didn't like, but I usually call it the way I see it. We deserved a better fate a couple of those games."

30. Arizona Coyotes (Last Week: 30th)

Three wins in four games for the week made it six of seven overall for the suddenly red-hot Coyotes, including a 6-3 win in Montreal on Tuesday night. Four of the six wins have come on the road for Arizona, raising the team's away record to 11-16-3 compared to 9-20-1 at home. "I'm pleased with our guys' effort," coach Andre Tourigny said. "The guys battled [Tuesday]. It's been a long trip."

29. Ottawa Senators (Last Week: 28th)

A 1-2 stretch over three games for the week extended what's been a forgettable March for the Senators, who'd won just twice in eight games in the month heading into a Wednesday night date with Columbus. A 5-3 loss to Arizona on Monday was particularly grating given that the Coyotes had just 15 shots on goal. "I think with our group, we don't want to make any excuses whether young or old we just want to win," forward Brady Tkachuk said. "Everyone wants to win and has the mindset of winning every single day. So yeah, we're not gonna make any excuses or feel sorry for ourselves."

28. Philadelphia Flyers (Last Week: 27th)

A rare two-game win streak for the struggling Flyers was quickly eclipsed by a three-game skid, in which the team lost to Florida, Carolina and Montreal by a combined 13-7 score while managing a single standings point for getting the Montreal game into overtime. Philadelphia hosts Nashville on Thursday in both a chance to end the slide and to mark captain Claude Giroux's 1,000th NHL game—making him just the second player in franchise history (Bobby Clarke) to reach that mark with the team. "That's a real amazing accomplishment, to play 1,000 games with one organization, to play them the way that he did, to add what he's added to this organization," interim coach Mike Yeo said. "Let's celebrate that and let's celebrate it with a great game."

27. Buffalo Sabres (Last Week: 29th)

It was a light but successful week for the Sabres, who won a pair of games—including the emotional return to Buffalo for Jack Eichel with Vegas and a 5-2 decision over geographical rival Toronto three days later. The team returns to the ice Thursday and starts a three-game western swing with a visit to Edmonton. "We really know we have good people and competitive people," coach Don Granato said. "When you watch our group compete the way they've competed the last couple of games and get the reward for the work, it's nice on the coaching side, and for our organization for all we talk about."

26. New Jersey Devils (Last Week: 26th)

The Devils split the final two games of a homestand before setting out on a western road trip with a 6-3 loss in Vancouver on Tuesday night. They visited Calgary on Wednesday and will be in Edmonton on Saturday before returning home to meet the New York Rangers next week. Off the ice, impending free-agent defenseman P.K. Subban won't be offered a new contract with the team, fueling speculation that he'll be moved prior to the trade deadline. "He's done a lot for the community here and the organization," GM Tom Fitzgerald told The Athletic. "But I told him, 'On the last day, somebody may lose a right-shot [defenseman] and may call me and if the move makes sense for the New Jersey Devils and makes sense for you to potentially have a chance to win, I have to do what's best for the organization.'"