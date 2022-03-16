MLB's Biggest Free Agency, Trade Winners and Losers of the Last Week

0 of 8

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Because Major League Baseball's lockout halted the 2021-22 offseason before teams were finished making signings and trades, things always were going to get dramatic after business resumed.

Since that's exactly what has happened over the last few days, we thought we'd size up the biggest winners and losers since the free-agent and trade markets opened back up.

We considered both individual players and teams, though the general idea for both was to weigh expectations against reality. If what were surely high hopes have been realized, they're a winner. If not, they're a loser.

Let's start with a reunion in Los Angeles that simply had to happen.