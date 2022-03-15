Fantasy Baseball 2022 Mock Draft: Strategy and Cheatsheet for Opening Rounds

2 of 3

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

There will inevitably be a desire to load up on starting pitchers, especially when you really need roughly eight to 10 on your team to compete. Gerrit Cole is a top-five pick, and players like Corbin Burnes and Max Scherzer are early picks.

They are the players who will dominate the Cy Young discussion and make headlines for their dominance on the mound. After that top-tier of starters, though, there is a wealth of starters who are similar in stats, any of which can help benefit your team without reaching for them.

For every Cole or Scherzer, there is a Frankie Montas of the Oakland A's, who won 13 games in 2021 and pitched 187 innings, or a Joe Musgrove out in San Diego, who won 11 games and went 181.1 innings—the exact number pitched by Cole.

Cole is the No. 1 pitcher, according to Fantasy Pros. Musgrove, who spent exactly the same amount of time on the mound, ranks No. 24.

By no means is that to suggest Musgrove is as good a pitcher as Cole, nor is it encouraging you to let the top pitcher in the draft pass you by. Cole tossed 40 more strikeouts than the San Diego starter and won five more starts. He earned that top spot.

The parity outside the top handful of pitchers, though, allows you to find a Musgrove later in the draft and still have depth on your roster. Take Scherzer or Corbin Burnes if they are available early, but do not be afraid to look at other positions and come back to find a Noah Syndergaard, Clayton Kershaw, Ian Anderson or Sonny Gray later.