NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 2022: Full Bracket and Championship Odds

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 2022: Full Bracket and Championship OddsMarch 15, 2022
From 2009-16, UConn dominated the NCAA women's basketball tournament. The Huskies won six national championships during that stretch, including four in a row from 2013-16. However, they haven't captured any national titles since that impressive run.
In fact, each of the past four NCAA tourneys has been won by a different program. South Carolina (2017), Notre Dame (2018), Baylor (2019) and Stanford (2021) have each captured a national title recently, while the 2020 event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
So, will one of those programs win another championship in 2022? Could this be UConn's year to finally make a run to the national title again? Or is there a chance for another different school to emerge victorious?
The complete 68-team bracket can be found at NCAA.com. Read on for a closer look at the teams that have the best odds of winning this year's national championship.
Top National Championship Odds
South Carolina: +160 (bet $100 to win $160)
UConn: +350
Stanford: +500
NC State: +1000
Louisville: +1500
Baylor: +1500
Texas: +3000
Maryland: +4000
Iowa: +4000
LSU: +4000
Tennessee: +5000
Michigan: +5000
Iowa State: +5000
Arizona: +5000
South Carolina +160
South Carolina looked unbeatable for the majority of the 2021-22 season, and for the most part, it was. The Gamecocks won 29 of their first 30 games, with their lone loss being a 70-69 defeat at Missouri on Dec. 30. But then, South Carolina was unexpectedly upset in the championship game of the SEC tournament.
The Gamecocks fell 64-62 to Kentucky, coming up short of winning the SEC tourney title, which they won six times from 2015-21. That may not end up mattering much to head coach Dawn Staley's team if it can now make a run to the second national championship in program history.
Even though the Gamecocks lost their most recent game, they're still 29-2 this season, which has them with the best odds to win the national title. They've been powered by dominant junior forward Aliyah Boston, who is averaging 16.8 points and 12 rebounds through 31 games.
As the No. 1 seed in the Greensboro Region, South Carolina appears poised for a deep NCAA tournament run. It shouldn't have trouble reaching the Final Four, and it will have a strong chance of winning the national title.
UConn +350
Even though UConn is a No. 2 seed in the Bridgeport Region, it has the second-best betting odds to win the national championship heading into the NCAA tournament. One of the big reasons for that? Paige Bueckers is continuing to get healthier.
Bueckers, who was the Associated Press Player of the Year as a freshman in 2020-21, suffered a left knee injury in December that required surgery and kept her out of action until Feb. 25. The sophomore guard has appeared in five games since she returned, but she hasn't played more than 18 minutes in any of those contests.
However, Bueckers still helped the Huskies win the Big East tournament championship, and the team has been off since March 7, giving her more time to rest up for the NCAA tourney. The more she can play the rest of the month, the more likely it is that UConn makes a deep run.
The Huskies' biggest roadblock on their path to the Final Four will be No. 1-seeded NC State. But if Bueckers plays up to her potential, there's no reason UConn can't get there and potentially farther.
Stanford +500
Stanford will be looking to become the first team since UConn (2013-16) to win consecutive national championships. And the Cardinal are likely to be among the top title contenders, as they enter the NCAA tournament at 28-3 after winning the Pac-12 tournament title.
Sophomore Cameron Brink is a dominant player in Stanford's frontcourt, as the 6'4" forward leads the team with 13.6 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. But the Cardinal also have some talented guards, including junior Haley Jones (13.1 points per game), senior Lexie Hull (11.5) and junior Hannah Jump (9.7).
It shouldn't be a tough path to the Final Four for Stanford, which is the No. 1 seed in the Spokane Region. The Cardinal's most challenging matchups could be against No. 2 Texas or No. 4 Maryland, but they should easily beat both of those teams as well.
Don't be surprised if Stanford puts itself in a position to be playing for the national championship for the second year in a row, because this is a talented team.
