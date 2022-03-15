NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 2022: Full Bracket and Championship Odds

0 of 4

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

From 2009-16, UConn dominated the NCAA women's basketball tournament. The Huskies won six national championships during that stretch, including four in a row from 2013-16. However, they haven't captured any national titles since that impressive run.

In fact, each of the past four NCAA tourneys has been won by a different program. South Carolina (2017), Notre Dame (2018), Baylor (2019) and Stanford (2021) have each captured a national title recently, while the 2020 event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

So, will one of those programs win another championship in 2022? Could this be UConn's year to finally make a run to the national title again? Or is there a chance for another different school to emerge victorious?

The complete 68-team bracket can be found at NCAA.com. Read on for a closer look at the teams that have the best odds of winning this year's national championship.