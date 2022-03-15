NHL Trade Rumors: Examining Latest Reports as 2022 Deadline Approaches

NHL Trade Rumors: Examining Latest Reports as 2022 Deadline ApproachesMarch 15, 2022
There are going to be a lot of rumors around the NHL this week. That's because the trade deadline is set for Monday at 3 p.m. ET, so the league's 32 teams will be looking to make moves to either strengthen their roster for a playoff push or to acquire draft picks and/or prospects to better build for the future.
Not every rumor will lead to an actual trade, but there should be plenty of deals that are made between now and the deadline. It will be exciting to see how the league's landscape looks by this time next week.
Here's some of the latest trade buzz from around the NHL.
Avalanche Still Interested in Trading for Giroux
On Monday, the Colorado Avalanche made a big move to strengthen their defense, acquiring blueliner Josh Manson from the Anaheim Ducks. The Avs are gearing up for a run at the Stanley Cup, and Manson was a strong addition to their roster. And he may not be the only one before the trade deadline.
According to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun, Colorado doesn't plan on the Manson move being its final trade prior to next Monday's deadline. LeBrun added that the Avalanche are interested in several forwards, including Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux.
It's not clear whether the Flyers will be able to move Giroux, who would have to waive his no-trade clause in order to be dealt. The 34-year-old forward has spent his entire 15-year NHL career in Philadelphia, and he's been a key member of some successful teams. However, Giroux has never won a Stanley Cup, and he's unlikely to this year if he stays with the Flyers, who are in last place in the Metropolitan Division.
That could make it appealing for Giroux to go to Colorado, if a deal materializes. The Avalanche would be getting a boost to their offense, as Giroux has tallied 18 goals and 24 assists in 56 games this season.
Lindholm Continues to Generate Interest on Trade Market
Manson may not be the only Ducks defenseman who gets dealt before the trade deadline. According to LeBrun, Hampus Lindholm has "generated the most interest on the trade market" among defensemen who are set to become unrestricted free agents at the end of the 2021-22 season.
LeBrun also reported that the Florida Panthers have "kept regular tabs" on Lindholm, so they could be a potential landing spot for the 28-year-old blueliner. However, LeBrun noted that Florida is "actively keeping tabs on a lot of situations," so it's also possible that Lindholm gets dealt somewhere else.
Or maybe Lindholm won't get traded at all. Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek was expected to take "one last run" at re-signing Lindholm, per LeBrun, and it's unclear when those conversations may have taken place or if they have yet. But if they don't work out a new contract, Lindholm may be on the move.
Lindholm has spent his entire nine-year NHL career in Anaheim. This season, he has tallied five goals and 17 assists in 60 games and has again been a reliable member of the Ducks' defense.
Canucks Targeting Marino to Strengthen Defense
For the first time in his young NHL career, John Marino could soon be on the move. It appears there's a team interested in trying to acquire the 24-year-old defenseman in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman recently reported that the Vancouver Canucks have been seeking a young defenseman prior to Monday's deadline, and Marino is among one of their targets. However, Friedman cautioned that it isn't a certainty that a trade will come to fruition.
"First of all, I think the Penguins consider him a very good player. And, secondly, it just sounds like it's been difficult to get a match," Friedman said on Hockey Night in Canada on Saturday, per Sportsnet. "So, he's a target, but I'm not convinced that's going to occur."
If it does, though, Vancouver would be getting a boost to its defense. Marino has played a career-high 60 games during the 2021-22 season, his third in the NHL, and he has one goal and 18 assists. He's also under contract through the end of the 2026-27 campaign.