NHL Trade Rumors: Examining Latest Reports as 2022 Deadline Approaches

0 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

There are going to be a lot of rumors around the NHL this week. That's because the trade deadline is set for Monday at 3 p.m. ET, so the league's 32 teams will be looking to make moves to either strengthen their roster for a playoff push or to acquire draft picks and/or prospects to better build for the future.

Not every rumor will lead to an actual trade, but there should be plenty of deals that are made between now and the deadline. It will be exciting to see how the league's landscape looks by this time next week.

Here's some of the latest trade buzz from around the NHL.