Updated MLB Trade and Free-Agency Predictions After 1st Wave of Signings

0 of 5

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The MLB free-agency and trade market dominoes have continued to fall at a dizzying pace since the lockout was lifted as teams try to fit three months' worth of offseason activity into just a few weeks.

Despite all of the activity, high-profile stars Carlos Correa and Trevor Story are both still searching for a new home as Opening Day fast approaches, and there are several other notable names among the other remaining free agents.

We will also likely see at least a few more notable trades as the Cincinnati Reds and Oakland Athletics continue to dismantle their rosters, and with the starting pitching market all but dried up, Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas, Luis Castillo and Tyler Mahle will be hot commodities.

As we wait for the next big domino to drop, we've made six free-agency and trade predictions based on the latest rumors and our own speculation.