Buying or Selling the Latest MLB Free-Agent and Trade Rumors

0 of 8

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

As expected, the end of the MLB lockout has brought a flurry of activity on the free-agent and trade markets, and for every major move that has been made there's a handful of rumors pointing toward what might be next.

Shortstops Carlos Correa and Trevor Story are joined by Freddie Freeman and Kris Bryant as the headliners of what remains of the free-agent class, while power bats Nick Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber and Jorge Soler figure to garner an uptick in interest thanks to the implementation of the universal designated hitter.

In an effort to take stock of the latest rumblings from around the league, we put together a round of buy or sell with the latest free-agency and trade rumors.