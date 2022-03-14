NFL Free Agency 2022: Legal Tampering Live Updates, Rumors and Signings

0 of 3

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The NFL's tampering period starts at noon ET on Monday, with hundreds of players around the league looking to either re-sign with their current squad or start anew elsewhere.

Trades could shake up the league's landscape as well. Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson remains on the trade block. The Cleveland Browns aren't exactly happy with their quarterback situation. The Browns have also granted wide receiver Jarvis Landry permission to seek a trade.

Oh, Tom Brady decided to un-retire Sunday, too.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been preparing for life without the GOAT for the last month-and-a-half, but now they need to redirect. Ryan Jensen, who would have been one of the most sought-after offensive lineman in free agency, re-signed with the Buccaneers shortly after Brady announced his decision.

One move often creates ripple effects that can be felt throughout the entire league. Brady's return is one example. Plenty more will come over the next few days before the official start of the new league year.

The latest signings, rumors and rumblings can all be found here as NFL free agency reaches its boiling point.