NFL Free Agency 2022: Legal Tampering Live Updates, Rumors and Signings
The NFL's tampering period starts at noon ET on Monday, with hundreds of players around the league looking to either re-sign with their current squad or start anew elsewhere.
Trades could shake up the league's landscape as well. Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson remains on the trade block. The Cleveland Browns aren't exactly happy with their quarterback situation. The Browns have also granted wide receiver Jarvis Landry permission to seek a trade.
Oh, Tom Brady decided to un-retire Sunday, too.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been preparing for life without the GOAT for the last month-and-a-half, but now they need to redirect. Ryan Jensen, who would have been one of the most sought-after offensive lineman in free agency, re-signed with the Buccaneers shortly after Brady announced his decision.
One move often creates ripple effects that can be felt throughout the entire league. Brady's return is one example. Plenty more will come over the next few days before the official start of the new league year.
The latest signings, rumors and rumblings can all be found here as NFL free agency reaches its boiling point.
Growing 'Sense' RB Saquon Barkley Won't Return to New York Giants
Dave Gettleman and Joe Judge are out as the brain trust of the New York Giants. Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll are now in as the new general manager and head coach, respectively.
Both Schoen and Daboll arrived in the Big Apple from blustery Buffalo, where the Bills experienced plenty of success over the last three seasons. Daboll, who was the Bills' offensive coordinator, played a huge role in the development of Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen.
Daboll's biggest task this year is trying to do the same for fourth-year quarterback Daniel Jones. While the Giants have tried to lean on running back Saquon Barkley to draw attention from Jones in years past, ESPN's Dan Graziano said he's "getting the sense" that Barkley won't be returning to the Big Apple next season.
During Daboll's four seasons as the Bills' offensive coordinator, no ball-carrier ran for more than 870 yards in a single season. He preferred a running-back-by-committee in Buffalo rather than a bell-cow.
If Barkley does return next season, Daboll could adjust to take advantage of his skill set. However, Barkley's injury history and $7.2 million base salary make him expendable if another team is willing to trade for him.
The Giants made a mistake when they spent the second overall pick in the 2018 draft on Barkley. The new regime may be looking to rectify that previous misstep.
Cleveland Browns 'Not Totally Satisfied' with QB Baker Mayfield
The Cleveland Browns are looking to upgrade at quarterback, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, but they may not be capable of doing so:
"The Browns are not entirely satisfied with moving forward with Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback, and that has prompted them to explore trade scenarios for Houston Texans three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson. Additionally, they have fielded exploratory trade calls from other NFL teams about Mayfield, according to league sources not authorized to speak."
The Browns underwhelmed in 2021 after entering the season with Super Bowl aspirations. None did so more than Mayfield, who went from a stellar second half of the 2020 campaign to one of the league's worst starters last year while dealing with multiple injuries.
Mayfield remains Cleveland's most logical option for the 2022 season after the franchise picked up his fifth-year option last year. The Browns don't appear have many viable alternatives.
Watson would be a clear upgrade over Mayfield in terms of talent, but the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints appear to be the front-runners for him. From there, the Browns would be looking to sign someone like Mitchell Trubisky or Marcus Mariota unless they prefer to dip into the suspect quarterback draft class.
Mayfield should have one more year to prove himself as the potential long-term solution under center. Otherwise, the Browns can reassess the situation next offseason and likely move on from the 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick.
Davante Adams Wants Nothing to Do with Franchise Tag
Aaron Rodgers' return to the Green Bay Packers was only part of the solution. The Packers now must deal with Davante Adams' next contract, or they could be without the game's best wide receiver.
Green Bay already placed the franchise tag on Adams, which might have been a formality to continue negotiating a long-term extension. However, he wants far more than the team is currently offering.
Sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that "Adams has informed the team he won't play on the franchise tag, and the sides remain far apart on a long-term deal."
A long-term deal is in the Packers' best interests to make the accounting work properly.
Green Bay is nearly $44 million over the 2022 salary cap, per Spotrac. Adams' franchise tag accounts for $18.4 million.
While a long-term deal won't completely wipe away the Packers' financial woes, it could be a significant step in the right direction based on how the deal is structured. A low base pay this fall would lower his salary-cap hit, thus creating more space.
The Packers can't run the risk of alienating another star, particularly since they lack quality depth at receiver. Over the last four seasons, Adams averaged 153.5 targets per year. During that span, no other Packers wideout managed more than 73 targets in a single season.
Basically, Adams is the Packers' passing attack. That gives him all of the leverage in his contract negotiations.