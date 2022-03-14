Bruins' Top Players to Target and Avoid at 2022 NHL Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The upcoming 2022 NHL trade deadline comes down to a simple decision: either a team's buying or selling.

The Boston Bruins have already drawn a line in the sand—they're definitely buying.

Now, the time between now and March 21 is all about Boston deciding what players to target around the league that will improve its roster.

The Bruins (36-18) currently have the ninth-best record in the NHL and are always in the hunt for the Stanley Cup.

Right now, they're known for having one of the most impenetrable team defenses in the league.

"They’re really good at tightening up the neutral zone and having a really tight gap," Tourigny told The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa. "They’re one of the teams that forces the most dump-ins in the league. They play really well in their zone. They’re top-three in the league for expected goals for (percentage). They are stingy. That’s what I respect a lot about the Bruins. They’ve been competitive for years."

But as good as Boston's team defense is, they still need help.

"They need defensemen," an NHL director of player personnel told Shinzawa. "They need a center and a left D. A five or a six, penalty killer."

The Bruins will likely also look for some assistance at the center spot.

Here's an early look at the players Boston should and shouldn't execute deals for at the deadline.