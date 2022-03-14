Bruins' Top Players to Target and Avoid at 2022 NHL Trade Deadline

Bruins' Top Players to Target and Avoid at 2022 NHL Trade DeadlineMarch 14, 2022
The upcoming 2022 NHL trade deadline comes down to a simple decision: either a team's buying or selling.
The Boston Bruins have already drawn a line in the sand—they're definitely buying.
Now, the time between now and March 21 is all about Boston deciding what players to target around the league that will improve its roster.
The Bruins (36-18) currently have the ninth-best record in the NHL and are always in the hunt for the Stanley Cup.
Right now, they're known for having one of the most impenetrable team defenses in the league.
"They’re really good at tightening up the neutral zone and having a really tight gap," Tourigny told The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa. "They’re one of the teams that forces the most dump-ins in the league. They play really well in their zone. They’re top-three in the league for expected goals for (percentage). They are stingy. That’s what I respect a lot about the Bruins. They’ve been competitive for years."
But as good as Boston's team defense is, they still need help.
"They need defensemen," an NHL director of player personnel told Shinzawa. "They need a center and a left D. A five or a six, penalty killer."
The Bruins will likely also look for some assistance at the center spot.
Here's an early look at the players Boston should and shouldn't execute deals for at the deadline.
Jakob Chychrun, Arizona Coyotes, Defenseman
When it comes to making a trade, it's not just about need, more often than not, it's also about the money.
Luckily for Boston, Jakob Chychrun is a good fit on both fronts.
Arizona Coyotes left-shot defenseman Chychrun is the top trade target for a reason.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound rising star has seven goals and 14 assists for 21 points and can play both sides, direct the play up-ice and has excellent vision and awareness to keep the puck moving.
Last season, he led the NHL in goal-scoring by defensemen and at 23 years old, is only going to get better.
If acquired, he could fill a lot of holes for the Bruins.
The only rub right now is health.
Chychrun suffered a lower-body injury in Saturday night’s game in Boston.
The early sense is that the injury is not too serious, but teams are waiting on the results of the MRI.
Should the blueliner be good to go, the Bruins would likely have to pay a hefty price to bring him to Beantown.
"On the Jakob Chychrun market: Had one NHL GM tell me today that the price is going to be off the charts high," ESPN's Greg Wyshynski tweeted. "That this isn't going to be a "1st and two top prospects" type of deal. @ArizonaCoyotes swinging for fences on the ask, apparently."
So the big question is whether or not Boston is willing to pay Arizona's asking price.
If they do, not only will they get a great player, they'll also get one on an affordable contract.
Chychrun is owed just $4.6 million annually through 2025.
J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks, Center
Boston still needs a replacement for David Krejci for the No. 2 center position.
Charlie Coyle briefly filled that role, but was moved back to the No. 3 center role.
So that means the Bruins need to find a second-line center by the trade deadline.
One of the best candidates on the market right now is J.T. Miller.
The 28-year-old left winger has 61 points (21 goals, 40 assists) in 54 games, which, if he maintains this pace, could put him in a position to outperform the single-season career high 72 points he tallied in 2019-20.
Getting a player like Coyle is important now because the window for Boston's chances at winning the Stanley Cup is closing soon, so it's time to swing for the fence to maximize their contention.
Signed through next season for $5.25 million, Coyle would be a gentle salary cap hit for the Bruins and give them a jolt in offensive production at just the right time.
The only question now is whether or not he'll still be on the trading block since the Canucks have won seven of their last 10 games and are very close to locking in a wild card berth.
Ryan Carpenter, Chicago Blackhawks, Center
Ryan Carpenter would definitely give Boston more depth at the center position, but they shouldn't pull the trigger because he'd only be a rental due to his status as an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.
The 31-year old Chicago Blackhawks center is known as a penalty killer and for his physical style of play, both facets that could really help the Bruins this season as they look to turn around the trend of not making it past the second round of the playoffs.
In 54 games, Carpenter has 10 points (three goals, seven assists and 2:11 of penalty kill time.
"If you are looking for a fourth-line guy that can play all three positions, he’s that player," a scout told The Athletic's Scott Powers. "He wins draws and kills penalties. I’ll trade for someone like that all day."
The Blackhawks are definitely sellers when it comes to Carpenter, but Boston should pause on dealing for him until after they address their scoring needs.