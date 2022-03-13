Bills' Last-Minute Guide to 2022 NFL Free Agency

Bills' Last-Minute Guide to 2022 NFL Free AgencyMarch 13, 2022
The Buffalo Bills sit in an ideal position for a Super Bowl contender heading into NFL free agency.
Buffalo does not need to make many roster tweaks since most of its top contributors are still under contract. So the next few weeks will about building depth at certain positions so that the Bills are in the best position possible to contend for the top spot in the AFC in 2022.
Wide receiver and tight end could take up Buffalo's focus at the start of free agency. Emmanuel Sanders and Isaiah McKenzie are set to become free agents, and Cole Beasley has been given permission to seek a trade.
Buffalo should put its efforts into re-signing Sanders and McKenzie to provide more depth beneath Stefon Diggs. It could also look to the free agent market for Beasley's replacement.
The Bills need to weigh up whether Dawson Knox is the best they can do at tight end. Knox improved in 2021, but there are some intriguing players on the free-agent market who could upgrade the talent at the position.
Levi Wallace is the team's top defensive free agent, but the Bills may be inclined to target another cornerback in a strong free-agent market at the position.
Re-Signing Free-Agent Wide Receivers Should Be Top Priority
Buffalo should try to re-sign Emmanuel Sanders and Isaiah McKenzie at the start of free agency.
Sanders provided some valuable experience alongside Diggs in 2021, and he could be a candidate to come back on a one-year deal.
McKenzie, meanwhile, should be one of the candidates to fill the role that Beasley will vacate if he departs through a trade.
Buffalo used McKenzie in a handful of roles last season, whether it was as a return man or a threat out of the backfield, in addition to his contributions as a wideout.
The Bills could bring back McKenzie on a multiyear deal and have him slot in as a No. 3 target behind Diggs and Sanders.
Buffalo is $2 million above the salary cap, per Over the Cap, but the two potential deals for Sanders and McKenzie shouldn't be overly expensive and should fit once money is reworked to get under the cap.
Do the Bills Take a Swing at a Free-Agent Tight End?
Dawson Knox took a step up in 2021 with 587 receiving yards and nine touchdown catches. He is a solid starting tight end, but the Bills could look to add to the position to give Josh Allen another red-zone threat.
Buffalo might be willing to take a swing at Rob Gronkowski to see if he wants to chase a Super Bowl ring inside a high-powered offense.
Gronkowski would be an intriguing red-zone fit inside the Bills offense, but that signing may not make sense from a financial perspective.
Gronkowski should demand a hefty one-year salary because of what he has done with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Buffalo may be able to take a risk on Evan Engram, Mo Alie-Cox or C.J. Uzomah, all of whom would come on much cheaper deals than Gronkowski.
The idea of Allen and Gronkowski working together for one year is fascinating, but it makes more sense to add a complement to Knox so he can continue to develop as a No. 1 tight end.
Look at the Deep Cornerback Market
Buffalo may be inclined to let Levi Wallace walk in free agency.
If that occurs, the Bills will be on the search for a No. 2 cornerback to partner with Tre'Davious White.
The Bills do not have the money to take a swing at one of the top free-agent corners, but they could look to someone like Rasul Douglas, who had a fantastic season with the Green Bay Packers, as an inexpensive option.
Buffalo could even target a veteran option, like Steven Nelson, who may not command a ton of money and may be brought in on a two-year deal.
Cornerback will not be the only defensive area the Bills should approach in free agency, but it may be the most important on that side of the ball.
Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison should be replaced by A.J. Epenesa and Gregory Rousseau, while Tyler Matakevich could take over for A.J. Klein.
Buffalo could also look to the 2022 NFL draft to replenish the position, like they have in other areas of the defense in recent years, but the deep pool of corners is at least worth looking at.