Bills' Last-Minute Guide to 2022 NFL Free Agency

The Buffalo Bills sit in an ideal position for a Super Bowl contender heading into NFL free agency.

Buffalo does not need to make many roster tweaks since most of its top contributors are still under contract. So the next few weeks will about building depth at certain positions so that the Bills are in the best position possible to contend for the top spot in the AFC in 2022.

Wide receiver and tight end could take up Buffalo's focus at the start of free agency. Emmanuel Sanders and Isaiah McKenzie are set to become free agents, and Cole Beasley has been given permission to seek a trade.

Buffalo should put its efforts into re-signing Sanders and McKenzie to provide more depth beneath Stefon Diggs. It could also look to the free agent market for Beasley's replacement.

The Bills need to weigh up whether Dawson Knox is the best they can do at tight end. Knox improved in 2021, but there are some intriguing players on the free-agent market who could upgrade the talent at the position.

Levi Wallace is the team's top defensive free agent, but the Bills may be inclined to target another cornerback in a strong free-agent market at the position.