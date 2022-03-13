NCAA Women's Basketball Bracket 2022: Selection Show TV, Live-Stream Schedule

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

The 2022 NCAA women's basketball tournament will have the largest field in the event's history. This year, the bracket will feature 68 teams, so it will be just like the men's event in that four teams will be competing in the First Four before the first round gets underway.

We won't have to wait much longer to find out which women's teams will be heading to March Madness, either. The selection show for this year's tournament is set to take place Sunday night. The First Four games will then take place Wednesday and Thursday, while the first round will begin Friday.

Before the field is announced, six conference tournament championship games are set to take place. And all of these games could affect the projected bracket.

Here's everything you need to know heading into the selection show for the 2022 NCAA women's basketball tournament.

Selection Show Information

Date: Sunday, March 13

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN app

Current Bracket Picture

There appear to be three teams that have No. 1 seeds secured for this year's tournament: NC State, South Carolina and Stanford. It's unlikely that anything that happens Sunday will bump down any of these schools to a No. 2 seed.

South Carolina has the fewest losses of those three teams, having only been defeated twice this season. However, one of those defeats came in the championship game of the SEC tournament, as the Gamecocks took a 64-62 loss to Kentucky. Still, South Carolina should be a No. 1 seed.

NC State and Stanford have also been dominant, and each captured a conference tournament title. The Wolfpack are 29-3 after winning the ACC tourney, while the Cardinal are 28-3 after winning the Pac-12 tourney.

As for the fourth team to receive a No. 1 seed, that could still change Sunday. ESPN's Charlie Creme has Baylor as a No. 1 seed, but the Bears still have to take on Texas in the Big 12 tournament championship game. The Longhorns are a No. 2 seed in Creme's projections.

It's no surprise that Baylor has made it this far in the Big 12 tourney. The Bears may have lost five games during the regular season, but they have won 12 in a row, including victories over Oklahoma State and Oklahoma in Kansas City. That winning streak began with back-to-back victories over Texas.

The Longhorns may have lost those two contests again Baylor, but they haven't tasted defeat since. Texas is on a 10-game winning streak after beating Kansas State and Iowa State earlier in the Big 12 tournament.

Only one of these Big 12 rivals can come away with the conference tourney title, though. And the stakes are even higher because of the impact it could have on the battle for a No. 1 seed. Regardless of what happens, both teams will be heading to the NCAA tournament.

Some teams have less certain futures and are waiting to see what the selection committee decides. Creme has Florida State, Villanova, Missouri State and Dayton as the last four teams in, while Northwestern, Boston College, DePaul and UCLA are the first four out.

None of those eight teams are in action Sunday, so there's nothing more they can do to try to improve their resumes before the decisions are made.