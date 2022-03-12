A Refresher Guide on MLB's Top Offseason Storylines Amid Free-Agent Frenzy

0 of 10

Richard W. Rodriguez/Associated Press

After 99 days of lockout that brought the MLB offseason to a standstill, it's easy to forget just how busy the free-agent market was in the days leading up to the shutdown.

With another flurry of activity expected in the coming days, now is the perfect time for a quick recap of everything that went down before the lockout was implemented.

From the Texas Rangers spending $500 million on two players to the New York Mets going all-in after a disappointing 2021 season, we've broken down the 10 biggest storylines from the first month of the MLB offseason as a quick refresher.