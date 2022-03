A Refresher Guide on MLB's Top Offseason Storylines Amid Free-Agent Frenzy

2 of 10

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The San Diego Padres signing right-hander Nick Martinez to a four-year, $20 million contract in November did not exactly dominate the headlines, but it has a chance to be one of the best under-the-radar moves of the offseason.

Little more than organizational depth shuttling between Triple-A and the minors during his time with the Texas Rangers, Martinez has spent the past four years pitching in Japan. Last year, he was one of the most dominant starters in the Japanese League.

The 31-year-old went 10-5 with a 1.62 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 146 strikeouts in 149.2 innings, and he also pitched for Team USA in the Olympics, posting a 1.64 ERA with 16 strikeouts in 11 innings.

We've seen pitchers like Miles Mikolas, Merrill Kelly and Josh Lindblom return from stints in the Japanese League to varying levels of MLB success. Slotted into the No. 5 spot in the San Diego rotation, Martinez has a chance to exceed expectations in his MLB comeback.

Beyond additions to their roster, the Padres have also added a new manager, poaching Bob Melvin from the Oakland Athletics. After former manager Jayce Tingler seemingly lost the locker room during the team's second-half swoon last year, Melvin is the type of steadying presence that could help them take that next step.