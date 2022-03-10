10 Bold Predictions for 2022 MLB Free Agency After New CBA Agreement

10 of 10

The 10-year, $325 million deal that Corey Seager signed with the Texas Rangers will be the number to beat for Carlos Correa once the free-agency market kicks back into action.

Correa is roughly five months younger, and he's coming off a significantly better season. He posted a 131 OPS+ with 34 doubles, 26 home runs and 92 RBI, won his first Gold Glove at shortstop and racked up 7.2 WAR in 148 games to finish fifth in AL MVP voting.

There's also the 10-year, $341 million extension that Francisco Lindor signed with the New York Mets to consider, and those two players have followed similar career trajectories. Both debuted in 2015 when the finished first and second in Rookie of the Year voting, both have been named to multiple All-Star teams, and Correa (34.1) has a narrow edge over Lindor (31.1) in career WAR.

That could mean 10 years and $350 million is the number that it takes to get Correa to sign on the dotted line.

It certainly doesn't look like the Chicago Cubs are gearing up for another full-scale rebuild after Marcus Stroman signed to a three-year, $71 million deal that includes an opt-out after two years, and there some clear redundancy in the current up-the-middle duo of Nick Madrigal and Nico Hoerner.

This would be a huge move, but there's money to spend on the North Side after last summer's fire sale, and Correa would give them a superstar to build around going forward.

