Raiders' Top Players to Prioritize in 2022 NFL Free Agency

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a season in which they qualified for the playoffs under less than ideal circumstances, and there's pressure to get better in 2022.

The unpredictable 2021 campaign included a midseason coaching change, Henry Ruggs III's release and a 1-5 stretch between November and December. Yet they persisted and got into the postseason.

And getting back there got a little bit tougher Tuesday, when the AFC West rival Denver Broncos swung a trade that will land them quarterback Russell Wilson, pending physicals for the players involved in the trade, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

That ups the ante for the Raiders. Their free-agency decisions will be even more important now that the division has become a bona fide arms race.

Armed with $21.5 million in cap space and the ability to get to up to $59.5 million through simple restructures, per Over the Cap, here are the top players they should be considering with their free-agent dollars.