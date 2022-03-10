NHL Power Rankings: Avs, Panthers and Hurricanes Tight at the Top

NHL Power Rankings: Avs, Panthers and Hurricanes Tight at the TopMarch 10, 2022
It's a good time to be a good hockey team.
The NHL season is nearing its final stretch, and a collection of elites seems to have distanced itself, albeit slightly, from the league's rank and file.
The Colorado Avalanche are first overall in the league standings and, thanks to a majority vote this week, atop the B/R NHL Power Rankings for the eighth consecutive time.
Still, they are not alone in their preeminence.
The Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes wound up second and third in the voting and have consistently held places in the top five this season. In fact, the Panthers got the lone dissenting first-place vote on the panel this week and the Hurricanes were just two voting points behind Florida and four in back of Colorado. Carolina was third last week and the Panthers were fifth.
First-place votes are worth 32 points and the scoring descends from them, with the 32nd-ranked team earning a single point from each voter.
Rounding out the high-profile quintet this week are two more familiar names: the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs. Both were in the top five last week as well, with the Lightning dropping two spots to No. 4 this time around and the Maple Leafs backing up one spot to No. 5.
The gap between first and third was four points, which matched the gap between third and fourth. Tampa Bay's edge on Toronto between fourth and fifth was three points.
Read on to see how the remaining spots were filled, and feel free to drop a note or two in the comments section to let our puck heads know where we got it right or not.
Nos. 32-26: Canadiens, Kraken, Coyotes, Sabres, Senators, Flyers, Devils
32. Montreal Canadiens (Last Week: 31st)
The Canadiens remain hot after winning five straight, adding another two victories after that streak was snapped. They finished a road trip in Vancouver on Wednesday and will return home for a Hockey Night in Canada date with Seattle on Saturday. Part of the success has come from a power play that's converted four goals in its past three games despite entering Wednesday with the second-worst efficiency (13.5 percent) in the league. "The power plays that can make two or three passes and attack," interim coach Martin St. Louis said, "those are the ones that are dangerous because there's constant chaos from all these shots. If you have to pass the puck 10 times, seven times, before you shoot, you probably don't have the right setup or the right people."
31. Seattle Kraken (Last Week: 29th)
The Kraken began the week by ending what had become a seven-game losing streak with a home win against Nashville but continued it with road losses at Washington, Carolina and Toronto. They'll continue the trip in Ottawa and Montreal before returning home next week. Off the ice, forward Jared McCann became the first player to re-sign with Seattle, inking a five-year extension worth $5 million per season. "We talked for a couple weeks and kind of got something rolling and I'm very happy with how it came out," McCann said.
30. Arizona Coyotes (Last Week: 32nd)
Break up the Coyotes. The perpetual residents of the NHL's bottom tier this season had a banner week, winning three times while outscoring their foes 19-8—including consecutive games of eight and nine goals against visiting Ottawa and at Detroit. "Sometimes you play really well, get a lot of chances and the puck cannot find the back of the net," coach Andre Tourigny said. "Other times, the puck bounces in off your stick. This has been a very fortunate situation, but we have momentum. We know we can score, and our top guys are doing really well."
29. Buffalo Sabres (Last Week: 30th)
The Sabres started the month with consecutive wins over powerhouses Toronto and Minnesota, but the optimism has been tempered with subsequent home losses to Los Angeles and Florida in which they've been outscored 9-1. "There were lots of simple stuff offensively or transition-wise that we didn't execute, and it really showed with our inability to convert when we had really good chances to convert," coach Don Granato said. "It adds up."
28. Ottawa Senators (Last Week: 27th)
A road trip that began with four straight losses at least ended on a positive note when the Senators managed a 4-1 win at St. Louis. They'll return home Thursday to host a road-tripping Seattle team. "We really emptied the tanks to get a win [Tuesday]," forward Brady Tkachuk said. "This is unreal. I think it's our best effort we've had all year. Everybody was buzzing. Everybody was on their game."
27. Philadelphia Flyers (Last Week: 28th)
The Flyers made it two wins in a row Tuesday night against Vegas, winning 2-1 to pull to .500 for the month after it had started with losses to Edmonton and Minnesota. And it was largely the work of goalie Carter Hart, who made a career-high 47 saves. "It was unbelievable," defenseman Justin Braun said. "Any time you give up that many shots and grade As and you come out with a W, that's probably on your goalie having a great night."
26. New Jersey Devils (Last Week: 26th)
It's two of three for the week and three of five overall for the Devils, who followed losses in Columbus and at the New York Rangers with home wins over St. Louis and Colorado. They'll be at home for two more before heading west for visits to Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton. Against the Avalanche, New Jersey trailed 3-0 before scoring five straight to win. "We've played a lot of games like this where you get down and battle back but we don't quite make it all the way back or win the game," coach Lindy Ruff said. "I thought [Tuesday] was just a belief that we were going to come back."
Nos. 25-21: Blackhawks, Red Wings, Islanders, Sharks, Blue Jackets
25. Chicago Blackhawks (Last Week: 25th)
The Blackhawks had lost two of three to start the week but finished with a big jolt of success—an 8-3 win over visiting Anaheim in which longtime franchise cornerstone Patrick Kane produced a career-high six points with a goal and five assists. In fact, a line with him, Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Strome wound up with 14 points on five goals and nine assists. Strome has been the subject of some pre-deadline trade rumors, but Kane is enjoying the partnership. "He's been fun to play with," Kane said. "I mean, like I said, he has the ability to make plays when he gets the puck. I think one thing that's really noticeable lately is his ability to drive the net and create even more space for himself or his linemates."
24. Detroit Red Wings (Last Week: 22nd)
It's been an ugly March in Detroit, too, with the Red Wings losing three straight since a month-opening defeat of Carolina and being outscored 18-5 in the process. The stretch plunged the team's goals-against average to 3.70 entering Wednesday's games, second-worst in the league. Detroit has allowed six or more goals in regulation 10 times. "When we've had good stretches, our battle and compete levels have been off the charts," coach Jeff Blashill said. "In this last stretch, they have been very, very pedestrian, and worse than that at certain points."
23. New York Islanders (Last Week: 24th)
It was 1-2 for the week and it's now 1-3 for the month for the slumping Islanders, who entered Wednesday's games 24th overall in the league and sixth in the Metropolitan Division—21 points away from the nearest wild-card position. It's now been five games without forward Mathew Barzal thanks to an upper-body injury, and his absence is forcing players to get used to new combinations. "Barzy's such a dynamic player, and the way he holds the puck is obviously different than a lot of guys in our lineup," linemate Anders Lee said. "So you go right back into playing with other guys like I said, you just try to find that chemistry right away and roll with it. And we're with each other all the time."
22. San Jose Sharks (Last Week: 23rd)
The month has been neither busy nor successful for the Sharks, who have played just three times but are still seeking their first victory since beating Seattle on February 27. An 8-0 loss to Nashville on Saturday was the biggest home shutout loss in more than 30 years. "We're embarrassed," captain Logan Couture said. "You lose by that large of a margin, no one's feeling good about themselves."
21. Columbus Blue Jackets (Last Week: 20th)
Three straight one-goal losses for the week made it four in five games for the Blue Jackets, who managed to get a pair of standings points but still entered Wednesday's games 12 points away from the second wild-card berth in the Eastern Conference. "I know where we're at here," coach Brad Larsen said after Monday's loss to Toronto. "We need the two points."
Nos. 20-16: Jets, Ducks, Oilers, Canucks, Golden Knights
20. Winnipeg Jets (Last Week: 19th)
A week that began with home losses to Dallas and the New York Rangers ticked upward in a big way for the Jets in a 7-4 defeat of the visiting Stanley Cup champions from Tampa Bay. Winnipeg will take that boost on the road against the Devils, Islanders and Blues. "We talked about how we'd have to play the rest of the way home to give ourselves a chance," interim coach Dave Lowry said. "We were going to have to play direct, we were going to have to play in straight lines, and we did that [against Tampa Bay]. We stayed with it."
19. Anaheim Ducks (Last Week: 18th)
The search for consistency continues for the Ducks, who fell 8-3 in Chicago on Tuesday and are 2-2 in their last four games and 4-4 in their last eight. They've allowed 21 goals in the four losses and scored 18 in the four wins. Goalie John Gibson played just one period against the Blackhawks and allowed five goals on 13 shots before he was replaced by Anthony Stolarz. "Absolutely unacceptable," forward Derek Grant said. "It's probably the worst we've played all season. We left 'Gibby' out to dry."
18. Edmonton Oilers (Last Week: 17th)
It's gotten ugly again for the Oilers, who have lost three straight—including two at home—while managing a single standings point for the week heading into a Wednesday date with Washington. Since a win over Pittsburgh on December 1 gave the team the best points percentage in the league, its vaunted power play has been 25th in the league (18 percent) and its penalty kill has been the league's worst (69.8 percent). "That's our job. That's on Connor [McDavid]. That's on me," forward Leon Draisaitl said about the power play. "That's on the top guys that are getting paid to create."
17. Vancouver Canucks (Last Week: 21st)
The Canucks were 3-1 on a successful Eastern Conference trip—scoring 15 goals in the three victories—before returning home to host Montreal on Wednesday to open a seven-game homestand. "We've found a little something here," forward Matthew Highmore said. "Our group is growing in confidence. We have to continue to keep it going and get points."
16. Vegas Golden Knights (Last Week: 14th)
It was two up and two down for the Golden Knights, who opened a five-game road trip on Tuesday with a 2-1 loss at Philadelphia. They'll also play in Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Columbus and Winnipeg before returning home on March 17. The game with the Sabres will presumably mark Jack Eichel's return to the arena he called home for six seasons before his trade to Vegas, where he has three goals and seven points in 10 games. "On a personal level, I'm really happy for Jack that he's back playing and he's where he wants to be," Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said.
Nos. 15-11: Stars, Predators, Wild, Capitals, Kings
15. Dallas Stars (Last Week: 16th)
A 2-1 loss to Nashville on Tuesday ended a four-game winning streak in which the Stars took a pair at home and another pair on the road. The stretch lifted them to 67 points and a three-point gap over Edmonton for the final wild-card playoff spot entering Wednesday's games. Forward Jason Robertson had hat tricks in the wins at Winnipeg and Minnesota, becoming the first player to score three times in back-to-back games since Alex Ovechkin in 2020. "At the end of the day," Robertson said, "it's pretty neat."
14. Nashville Predators (Last Week: 12th)
The Predators had lost two straight entering the week but bounced back in style for two wins in which they outscored their opponents, San Jose and Dallas, by a 10-1 count. Defenseman Roman Josi scored the game-winner against the Stars with 82 seconds remaining in the third period, pulling Nashville a point ahead for the Western Conference's top wild-card berth entering Wednesday's games. "[Josi is] becoming more and more of a two-way defenseman and it hasn't taken anything from his offensive game," coach John Hynes said. "It's actually helped it."
13. Minnesota Wild (Last Week: 11th)
Minnesota had lost four straight in a prolonged slump to enter the week, but it reversed course somewhat with two wins in four games while scoring 17 goals. They'd scored just eight times in the previous four losses. Still, concern exists about the overall trend. "There's a fragility we haven't seen all year," forward Nico Sturm said. "It's almost like, I don't want to say panic, or that we're scared to lose, but like we said, everybody knows what's going on."
12. Washington Capitals (Last Week: 15th)
The Capitals played three times, won three times, scored 14 goals while doing so and saw Alex Ovechkin score the 766th goal of his NHL career, tying Jaromir Jagr for third in league history. Ovechkin trails only Gordie Howe (801) and Wayne Gretzky (894). "Obviously, it's always nice to hear those kind of milestones, numbers," Ovechkin said. "It's pretty big, obviously, and how I always said, being with those names and in this company, it's a pretty cool moment."
11. Los Angeles Kings (Last Week: 13th)
A four-game road trip ended with three straight wins for the week for the Kings, who lost in Dallas before winning in Columbus, Buffalo and Boston. They return home Thursday to begin a home-and-home series with San Jose. "We're putting a lot of different tricks in our bag, I guess, to find ways to win, and I think that's only going to help us down the road," goalie Cal Petersen said.
Nos. 10-6: Blues, Bruins, Penguins, Rangers, Flames
10. St. Louis Blues (Last Week: 6th)
A four-game win streak has devolved into a four-game road skid for the Blues, who were beaten by the New York Rangers to end their run and have since lost to the New York Islanders, New Jersey and Ottawa. They'll return home to meet the Rangers on Thursday. "Keep working. We've got to keep looking at things and fix it," coach Craig Berube said. "Guys will get their mojo back and they'll start executing again, I really believe that and we'll start scoring goals."
9. Boston Bruins (Last Week: 10th)
Three games, two wins and five standings points made it a good week for the Bruins, who scored 10 goals in the two wins and reached Wednesday in sole possession of the No. 1 wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. "A lot of guys can feel good about themselves, and that's what you want with your group, to feel they can win every night," coach Bruce Cassidy said.
8. Pittsburgh Penguins (Last Week: 8th)
A three-game week against some of the NHL's elite didn't go so well for the Penguins, who defeated Tampa Bay on Thursday before losing consecutive one-goal decisions to Carolina and Florida. "It's disappointing that we lost two of those three games," captain Sidney Crosby said. "But at the same time, for good chunks of those games we did some really good things, too. So we’re right there. We've just got to improve in a few areas."
7. New York Rangers (Last Week: 9th)
The Rangers extended a win streak to three with defeats of New Jersey and Winnipeg before losing at Minnesota in the second game of a trip that'll bring them to St. Louis and Dallas before they return home Tuesday. Igor Shesterkin did not start in goal against the Wild, leaving backup Alexandar Georgiev to allow five goals on 28 shots in his first appearance since Feb. 27. He's not won since Jan. 8. "It's got to be tough on the kid, it is what it is," coach Gerard Gallant said. "We're all about winning hockey games and doing the best we can to win every game every night and it's the way it is. It's tough on him, you feel for him a little bit and hopefully he's going to get a win here sooner or later and get back at it."
6. Calgary Flames (Last Week: 7th)
It's been four wins in seven games since the finale of a 10-game win streak for the Flames. Calgary split the first two games of what'll be a four-game homestand before a Sunday date in Colorado. The team is eighth overall in the league and first in the Pacific Division, four points ahead of Los Angeles heading into Wednesday’s games. "This time of year it's a mental game and you have to be sharp mentally to prepare and be ready to go every night," defenseman Oliver Kylington said. "We have to reset and recover."
Nos. 5-1: Maple Leafs, Lightning, Hurricanes, Panthers, Avalanche
5. Toronto Maple Leafs (Last Week: 4th)
The week started ugly with home losses to Buffalo and Vancouver, but Toronto got back to normal with 11 goals in a pair of wins at Columbus and home against Seattle. Auston Matthews scored three against the Kraken to give him 43 for the season—five goals more than his nearest pursuer entering Wednesday's games. Matthews' 242 career goals are most in the league since his debut, two ahead of Alex Ovechkin. He's seven away from reaching 50, which would eclipse his career-best of 47. "It's hard not to [think about 50]," he said. "I just focus on each game and try to stay present every day, not get too ahead of myself. I want to produce and I want to score, so just try to continue to do that."
4. Tampa Bay Lightning (Last Week: 2nd)
A three-goal loss at Winnipeg wasn't ideal, but the Lightning have still won seven of nine and will continue with four more games on a six-game trip that’ll bring them to Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and Seattle before they're next home on March 19. "We're in a funk right now," coach Jon Cooper said. "Everybody has just got to dig a little deeper and get yourself out of it. Are the starts concerning? There's no question, but hitting the panic button with this team? Not a chance."
3. Carolina Hurricanes (Last Week: 3rd)
The Hurricanes lost two in a row after reeling off five straight wins but also rebounded in style with home wins over Pittsburgh and Seattle in advance of a Thursday date with league-leading Colorado. "I give the guys credit. It's not easy to play hard like we have every night," coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "Guys keep finding ways to do it."
2. Florida Panthers (Last Week: 5th)
Things seem back to normal in Florida, where the Panthers have turned an uncharacteristic three-game home losing streak into four straight wins—two at home and two more on the road at Buffalo and Pittsburgh. "I really liked our resilience and our grit, and certain situations in the puck battles [against Pittsburgh]," interim coach Andrew Brunette said. "Down the stretch, I thought we did a lot of good things that allowed us to win the hockey game where we really buckled down and defended. Maybe people don't see us as a strong defensive team, but I think we are willing and we are capable."
1. Colorado Avalanche (Last Week: 1st)
It appears the Avalanche are not immune to the peaks and valleys of the NHL season, either. Colorado won four in a row from Feb. 23 to March but has since dropped three of four—including a 5-3 decision at New Jersey on Tuesday. They'll visit Carolina on Thursday night and host Calgary on Sunday. "We were terrible [against the Devils]," coach Jared Bednar said. "It is what it is. We were second to every puck, they were skating, and we weren't checking. We look tired, mentally tired. We turned the puck over every second time we touched it."