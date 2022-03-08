5 Trade Destinations for Islanders Defenseman Zdeno Chara

0 of 5

Amanda Cain/Getty Images

With the New York Islanders mired near the bottom of the NHL standings, general manager Lou Lamoriello could be planning to make some moves as the March 21 trade deadline approaches. That may involve shopping pending unrestricted free agents such as Zach Parise, Cal Clutterbuck, Andy Greene and Zdeno Chara.

Those aging veterans are well past their best-before dates, though the 44-year-old Chara is reportedly drawing interest around the league. On Feb. 23, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported teams had asked Lamoriello to keep them in mind if he decides to move the 6'9", 250-pound defenseman.

A future Hall of Famer, Chara recently set the NHL record for most games played by a defenseman with 1,652. Winner of the James Norris Memorial Trophy in 2008-09, he captained the Boston Bruins to the Stanley Cup in 2011 and led them to the Cup Final in 2013 and 2019.

Chara, however, has noticeably slowed and isn't the offensive threat he was in his prime. Nevertheless, LeBrun said he remains a "major leader and a very physical presence that could help a contender on that third pairing for sure."

Sidelined since Feb. 26 with an upper-body injury, Chara was placed on injured reserve Saturday. But he could still draw attention should he return before the trade deadline.

Carrying a $750,000 base salary with $750,000 in performance bonuses, Chara would be an affordable pickup for clubs seeking experienced depth on the blue line. The Islanders' asking price, perhaps a fifth-round pick, wouldn't be expensive.

Chara lacks a no-trade clause, but LeBrun believes Lamoriello would do right by the big defenseman by asking him whether he wants to be traded to a contender. If he does, here are five potential landing spots. Feel free to express your thoughts in the comments section.